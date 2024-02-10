Two remanded for ‘ganja’ possession

Kaieteur News – Two men were on Friday placed before the court, after they were reportedly busted by police ranks with more than 15 pounds of cannabis at Hill Street, Albouystown, Georgetown, on February 7, 2024.

Shemroy December and Mark Mohamed were both arraigned at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly. The duo pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that they had in their possession 15.85 pounds of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking.

The prosecutor related that on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, ranks acting on information received went to a location at Hill Street, Albouystown. Upon arrival at the location, the police observed several men in a yard standing near to a wooden cupboard. Whilst walking up to the scene, a female upon seeing the ranks, was quick to alert her surroundings by shouting, “Police! Police!”

As a result of the female’s exclamation, some of the men who were on the scene managed to escape through an alleyway. However, December and Mohamed, were still at the said premises. One of the ranks explained to the duo that the lawmen were acting on information received, which indicated that drugs were being sold at the premises. The ranks conducted a search in the presence of the duo. The search revealed two large bulky black bags, containing stems and seeds, with suspected cannabis; the bags were in a white bucket. The two men were told of the offence committed, arrested and then cautioned.

In court on Friday, the prosecutor objected to bail being granted to the accused.

To this end, the Magistrate refused bail and the men were remanded to prison. December and Mohamed are scheduled to return to the court on March 15, 2024.