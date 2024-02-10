Third day squashed as Eagles, Red Force seek to make most of likely last day

CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 1, Day 3- GHE vs. TTRF

Kaieteur Sports – Weather again forced the stoppage of play on day 3 as both Guyana Harpy Eagles and the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force anticipate moves for the final day today.

Bad weather essentially forced play to be abandoned at Conaree Sports Club in St. Kitts, with the Red Force still on 215-4 after the first and last day of action.

Should play resumes today, Trinidad and Tobago batsman Jason Mohammed will look to convert his 101 while Harpy Eagles bowlers, most notably their two strikers Ronsford Beaton and Veerasammy Permaul will be keen on maximizing their form with a day left.

The match between West Indies Academy and Leeward Islands Hurricanes was also a no-contest on day 3.

Final day action will continue from 10:00h today; weather permitting.