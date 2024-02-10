Teachers to continue strike until gov’t meets with Union to discuss improved wages

Kaieteur News – The fifth day of the nationwide teachers strike continued with fervor as educators in Georgetown stood resolute in front of the Ministry of Labour on Brickdam, Georgetown, demanding attention from the government regarding their long-standing plea for better wages.

In a demonstration marked by chants and determination, teachers expressed their steadfast commitment to the cause, emphasizing that until the Government of Guyana addresses their concerns regarding inadequate salaries and working conditions, classrooms across the nation will remain empty.

The strike, initiated on Monday, aims to compel the government to engage in discussions with the Guyana Teachers Union (GTU) to enhance teachers’ salaries and overall work environment.

Speaking with Kaieteur News during the protest on Friday, Ms. Mariska Williams, the 1st Vice-President of the GTU, lamented the lack of engagement from government officials, including Minister of Education Priya Manickchand, while highlighting the urgency for dialogue to resolve the ongoing strike.

The teachers reiterated their unwavering stance, declaring their refusal to return to classrooms until their demands are met through meaningful discussions with the government.

This sentiment was echoed by Williams. “So, while they have recognised that we have gave them a timeframe, the song that is being sung by all teachers is that we are not returning to the classrooms…unless the government of the day meets with the Guyana Teachers Union,” she said.

She explained that while the government has been downplaying the impact the teachers’ strike has on the day-to-day operations of the schools, she highlighted that most classrooms are empty and even the students’ attendance is low.

“And soon you will hear the parents start crying too,” she added.

Furthermore, teachers highlighted the stark irony of Guyana’s status as an oil-rich nation, lamenting the lack of tangible benefits for its citizens despite revenues being generated from oil.

They called on the Irfaan Ali led-administration for equitable distribution of wealth and expressed frustration over the disparity between the prosperity enjoyed by foreign entities and the economic challenges faced by local residents.

“This is an oil rich country, people from other countries are coming, their employees from different countries are coming here and they are boasting about their money and stuff they are receiving from our oil rich country and we the Guyanese people are not benefiting from that,” a Miss Natasha said.

She continued, “And it is very sad that other people can come and benefit from our oil and we the loyal citizens of Guyana and we are not benefitting.”

The educators highlighted the teachers’ salary scale that was posted by the Education Ministry. Most asserted that their take-home pay does not adequately meet their basic needs, leaving them financially precarious.

Miss Natasha, told this publication, “We the teachers are out here on strike because our salaries are not enough, we all know that cost living is on the increase, we have rent to pay, kids to send to school and bills to pay…”

“Teachers are still feeling the squeeze, we get pay today, we bruk tomorrow, it very hard on us those who feels it knows it… On top of that when you subtract rent, grocery money, money to take care of your children you have nothing left,” she added.

Miss Natasha said too, “We have to be begging persons for assistance from overseas, you have to be doing more than one job, and we are tired so that is the reason why we are striking for ourselves and our families…”

Moreover, rejecting assertions of political motives behind the strike, the teachers clarified that their primary objective is to secure fair compensation for their labour and ensure a dignified standard of living for themselves and their families.

Reference was also made to the 2018 industrial actions undertaken irrespective of political affiliations, underscoring the non-partisan nature of the current protest.

Reference was also made to statements made by President Irfaan Ali during his tenure as an opposition frontbencher as he addressed the National Assembly and said, “What about the nurses, the teachers, the police officers, aren’t they equally important…?”

The teachers used that to call on President Ali to fulfill his promise to them.

Moreover, amidst the ongoing strike, teachers expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support from members of the public, citing donations of beverages and snacks as tangible signs of solidarity with their cause.

They underscored the importance of grassroots support in sustaining their efforts and reaffirmed their commitment to advocating for improved working conditions until their demands are addressed.

A teacher said, “If you look carefully, we would have gotten beverage and snacks. Since we started on Monday public spirited persons have started to donate. So, we have been getting support from the ordinary man in the street and those who believe our industrial action is very much just.”