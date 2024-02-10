Separate acts of arson leaves several homeless

Kaieteur News – Separate acts of arson on Thursday has left several people homeless at “Container City,” a squatting area located in Georgetown and at Lot 19, Seventh Street, Side Dam, Industry, East Coast Demerara.

The first arson-related fire took place around 11:12 hrs. on Thursday at Container City which is located close to the John Fernandes Container terminal on Mandela Avenue. The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) said the fire destroyed some four buildings in the area.

It reportedly started at Lot 5 West 1/2 Y Squatting Area, Container City, a one-flat wooden and concrete building owned by Paul (only name given).

The inferno then spread to a second building at Lot 6, West 1/2 Y Squatting Area, a one-flat wooden and concrete building, owned by Jane Boston and occupied by several individuals, including Troy Mickelson, Anastasia Mickelson, Richanna Boston, Wickland Cece’s, Devon Ceaser, and Alanna Havery.

The fire did not stop there but continued its path of destruction to a third house at Lot 7, a two-storey wooden and concrete building, owned by Beverly Smith and occupied by Michael Smith Jr., Rawl Williams, and Ryan Williams. A fourth house barely survived the inferno.

The one-flat wooden and concrete building is owned and occupied by Carl Morgan along with his family Towanna Morgan, Carl Morgan Jnr., and Briella Greene.

According to the GFS, the building suffered minor damages since firefighters were able to contain and extinguish the blaze.

“Preliminary investigations into the matter revealed that the fire was maliciously set,” the GFS said, while adding that a suspect has been caught and is believed to be of unsound mind.

While firefighters in Georgetown were still combing through the ruble at Container city to make sure the flames were fully extinguished their colleagues were heading to battle another fire at Lot 19 Seventh Street, Side Dam, Industry, ECD.

That fire erupted around 12:15 hrs. and is suspected to be an act of arson too. The fire destroyed a one-flat wooden building at the location and left three persons homeless.

Those individuals included the owner, 46-year-old Hemwantie Singh and two others.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire was the result of malicious setting by person(s) unknown” the GFS stated, while calling on anyone with information regarding the heinous act to come forward and assist with investigations.