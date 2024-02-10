Parking in de city is like playing de lotto

Latest update February 10th, 2024 12:49 AM
Feb 10, 2024 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Kaieteur News – Trying to get parking in de city is like trying to find de winning Lotto numbers. Some people however does strike dem own luck.
One day a man was late for a meeting. He was looking for a parking place, and cannot find any. In desperation, he looks to the heavens and prays, “Lord, if yuh find me a parking place, I promise ah gan never drink, smoke or be adulterous again.”
Miraculously, a place opens up just in front of him.
De man turns his face up to the heavens and says, “Never mind, God, I just found one.”
Deese days we gat people parking in de middle of a lane. Dem causing traffic problems but dem nah kay. Dem does park and sit down in dem car as if dem nah doing nutting wrong. And de police never seems to be around to charge dem.
That reminded me of de time when I went into a store for a few minutes. When I stepped out I saw a traffic cop writing a parking ticket. So I went up to him and said, “Come on buddy, how about giving a guy a break?’
He ignored me and continued writing the ticket. So I called him an idiot. He glared at me and started writing another ticket for defective tires.
I let out another insult at him. He wrote a third ticket. The more I insulted him the more tickets he wrote, all the time placing them under the windscreen wiper. In all he must have written about ten tickets.
I did not care. My car was parked around the corner.
Talk half. Leff half.
