‘No need to down tools, have patience’ – Pres. Ali tells teachers

By Shervin Belgrave

Kaieteur News – President Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Friday assured teachers protesting for better salaries that there is no need to down tools; they just have to be patient.

During his speech at the commissioning ceremony for a simulator facility at the Berbice Oil and Gas college, the Head of State sought to address how his government is going to “fix the welfare” of not only teachers but also public servants including doctors and nurses.

“I said this to them then, that listen, we are going to commence the process of fixing your welfare but I wanted you to understand and Alistair (Alistair Routledge ExxonMobil Guyana Head) is here,-we suffer from our own good news sometimes- everybody believes that all the resources are available now (but) in 2027 then is when the real growth in revenue coming in would be seen in the country,” Ali pointed before adding “And I said to our teachers, our nurses, our public servants and I say to them now again that we are committed to giving you the best life possible.”

He continued that he is adamant that “the present situation with the teachers has been overtaken by political expediency” because he had explained to them, public servants, nurses and doctors that his government is “going to work in an incremental way to ensure that they will have the best welfare package in the region” but it will take time.

“You don’t need to down tools because you are pushing at open doors, we are committed to this but you have to have patience”, Ali said.

He noted that some interventions and measures will be coming by the end of this year because his government will be conducting a total evaluation for all categories of workers.

Ali iterated that his government wants to provide the best possible life for all workers but they have to give a little too and that little according to the President is patience.

Attempts were made by Kaieteur News to contact the Guyana Teachers Union (GTU)- the body leading the protest/strike-for a response to President Ali’s comments but they were all futile.