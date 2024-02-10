Latest update February 10th, 2024 12:49 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Mangru, Fraser fifties setup crushing 185-run for Demerara 

Feb 10, 2024 Sports

GCB Senior Women’s Super50 Inter-county Round 1 – Demerara vs. Essequibo

Mandy Mangru sadly missed out on a possible hundred as she led Demerara’s batting.

Mandy Mangru sadly missed out on a possible hundred as she led Demerara’s batting.

Pacer Cherry-Ann Fraser showed her class with the ball during her brisk half-century.

Pacer Cherry-Ann Fraser showed her class with the ball during her brisk half-century.

Kaieteur Sports – Mandy Mangru and Cherry-Ann Fraser led with fifties for Demerara as they whipped Essequibo by almost 200 runs during the opening round of the GCB Senior Women’s Super50 Inter-county Tournament.

The ladies from town racked up 273 all out inside their 50 overs at Malteenoes yesterday, with the opener Mangru leading the assault compliments of a spanking 81 (7×4 2×6) at the top of the order.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Fraser pummeled 68 off 52-balls with 5 fours and three maximums and 27 from Naomi Barkoye, aided in Demerara’s onslaught.

Yonette Welcome (3-48) and Nikesha Narine (2-65) emerged with some pride as they shared five wickets amidst the batting carnage.

In response to a huge target, Essequibo slipped and never recovered as they were strangled for 88 runs. Opener Lavinda Ragobeer (20) and Analeisa D’Aguiar (16) were the only two women to offer some resistance against a hostile Demerara side.

A two-woman show between Litesha Jordan who starred with 4-16 and Niya Latchman (4-25) made light work of the Ladies from Essequibo, as they drew first blood in the competition.

Round 2 continues February 11 with Essequibo seeking revenge against Berbice at Meten-Meer-Zorg Ground.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Jan 29th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

France coming to help we save 100MUSD a year to pay the teachers

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

West Indies lose by 11 runs to Australia in T20 run-fest at Bellerive

West Indies lose by 11 runs to Australia in T20 run-fest at Bellerive

Feb 10, 2024

SportsMax – In a nail-biting series-opener at Bellerive Oval, Australia emerged victorious by 11 runs against a full-strength West Indies in the first T20 International, despite a valiant...
Read More
Mangru, Fraser fifties setup crushing 185-run for Demerara 

Mangru, Fraser fifties setup crushing 185-run for...

Feb 10, 2024

 2024 Drag Racing Series Round One: “1320 HEAT” billed for February 18

 2024 Drag Racing Series Round One: “1320...

Feb 10, 2024

2024 Mashramani Street-Style Football tourney officially launched

2024 Mashramani Street-Style Football tourney...

Feb 10, 2024

Third day squashed as Eagles, Red Force seek to make most of likely last day 

Third day squashed as Eagles, Red Force seek to...

Feb 10, 2024

Toolsie Persaud Ltd Reaffirms Support for Golf Development through GGA 

Toolsie Persaud Ltd Reaffirms Support for Golf...

Feb 09, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • TRESPASSING!

    Kaieteur News – A man left his home in Guyana and went overseas to live. One day he decided to return home and thought... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]