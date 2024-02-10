Mangru, Fraser fifties setup crushing 185-run for Demerara

GCB Senior Women’s Super50 Inter-county Round 1 – Demerara vs. Essequibo



Kaieteur Sports – Mandy Mangru and Cherry-Ann Fraser led with fifties for Demerara as they whipped Essequibo by almost 200 runs during the opening round of the GCB Senior Women’s Super50 Inter-county Tournament.

The ladies from town racked up 273 all out inside their 50 overs at Malteenoes yesterday, with the opener Mangru leading the assault compliments of a spanking 81 (7×4 2×6) at the top of the order.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Fraser pummeled 68 off 52-balls with 5 fours and three maximums and 27 from Naomi Barkoye, aided in Demerara’s onslaught.

Yonette Welcome (3-48) and Nikesha Narine (2-65) emerged with some pride as they shared five wickets amidst the batting carnage.

In response to a huge target, Essequibo slipped and never recovered as they were strangled for 88 runs. Opener Lavinda Ragobeer (20) and Analeisa D’Aguiar (16) were the only two women to offer some resistance against a hostile Demerara side.

A two-woman show between Litesha Jordan who starred with 4-16 and Niya Latchman (4-25) made light work of the Ladies from Essequibo, as they drew first blood in the competition.

Round 2 continues February 11 with Essequibo seeking revenge against Berbice at Meten-Meer-Zorg Ground.