Majority of classrooms locked, student attendance hits a minimum at Region Five schools

By Anasa Williams

Kaieteur News – The attendance at schools in Region Five hit a minimum this week and in some cases two students per class as the strike by teachers continued countrywide on Friday.

On Friday this publication visited several schools in Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) to observe what the student population and teacher’s attendance was like, since the teachers of Regions Five and Six took to the streets once more to protest the treatment given to them by the Ministry of Education.

At 08:30hrs at the Mahaicony Secondary School on Friday, the school was quiet and classrooms on the block that housed the First Formers were closed. On a normal school morning, the students are usually settled and engaged in the classroom or rushing because they are late.

Luckily Kaieteur News caught up with a teacher attached to the school. “Yesterday (Thursday) we had about two students per classroom so we put all of them in the auditorium. Today it looks like it’s the same thing.”

The teacher explained that most of the staff was not in school since they were attending the protest. Some would go to the school and carry out a “sit in” where they were in the classroom physically but were inactive.

He voiced his disappointment in the way the ongoing situation is handled by the Education Ministry, since, according to him, all the educators are requesting is a meeting involving all teachers or at least the majority so that their voices may be heard and their requests met.

After journeying to the Calcutta Primary around break-time, the school compound was empty. Classrooms were closed and empty. An auxiliary staff of the school informed this publication that the students were staying away from school and the classrooms have been mostly empty for the entire week. “They not coming and the class empty most of the week.”

Headed further to the end of the region in the West Coast Berbice area this publication arrived at Fort Wellington Secondary at lunch time. Less than 20 students were seen in the school compound. Although unable to enter the compound, a teacher was willing to talk to this publication about the strike.

“The students are not coming and the teachers are out here. The few that go there {at school}is just to look over in case any students turn up.” The teacher told this publication that if the Education Ministry refuses to meet the teachers and listen to their demands and concerns, the strike will continue. He reiterated the situation will not return to normalcy unless their concerns are addressed.

At Bushlot Secondary School during the lunch hour, a few students who were milling around and the security guard informed this newspaper that the teachers and students were hardly coming out. Two vehicles were seen in the school’s parking lot; the head teacher was not in school at the time of the visit. “Them teacher and children staying home, most of them classrooms close up because there isn’t enough students to open all of them,” she said.

Over at the Belladrum Secondary School, a staff member who asked not to be named noted that, “The school empty. The only students going to school are

the ones who have to practice for the Mash competition in town; otherwise it’s like a ghost town. Most of the teachers from my school as far as I am aware they are staying away and attending the protest.”

Fortunately enough, just as the teachers were gearing up to line the roadways and begin their protest at Fort Wellington opposite the Regional Democratic Council (RDC) office, this publication arrived on the scene to hear their concerns.

Assembling at the “big tree” opposite the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) office the protesting teachers walked a short distance away to stand opposite the RDC’s compound, which also houses the Regional Education Office.

As they assembled and began their chants, students and teachers of the Fraser’s Educational Institute, a private school in the area, arrived to observe the proceedings. “No raise, no work”, “6.5 is not enough,” “Slippers on the ground”, “We ain’t backing down”, “What we want collective bargaining,” were some of the chants. The chants were augmented by loud drumming.

A teacher who is also a father gave a quick breakdown of how his salary is spent. “After bills, transportation and food there is hardly anything left. I have children and even with the 6.5% it is hard to make ends meet. I had to get a side hustle to cushion expenses and that has to be kept out of the public’s domain or they might come after you.”

“With the 6.5 increase that government claim to give us, we can’t even see it after tax and expenses.” Several teachers on the protest line agreed that without a side hustle or a partner with a significantly higher salary, it is extremely difficult to ensure that their families were well taken care of.

Two female teachers explained that plans to extend their families have been put on hold since they cannot afford another mouth to feed. “I have a son and he is already big, my little big man. I really want another child but with what I work for, I don’t see giving him a sibling in the foreseeable future.” Others in close proximity agreed.

Over the Berbice River in Region Six teachers did a double protest; one session in the morning and another in the afternoon. The morning session was held at Shoe Lane, New Amsterdam, Berbice and teachers were out in their numbers to show their support. Their chants were similar to those of their colleagues over at Fort Wellington. They also shared the same concerns as well.

A teacher told those present, “They will want to stretch us out to see how long we can go but listen, voice or no voice, we coming outside. Listen we gotta understand, we gotta take the stand for what is ours. We gotta learn to talk for our rights. We will not be silenced. We will not shut up because we have equal rights. Because we have equal rights in this country.” Her pep talk was met with resounding cheers. The teachers then resumed chanting.

The protest ended at midday and the teachers dispersed to regroup further up in the region, at Spready’s Supermarket in Port Moraunt at 13:00hrs. According to information received by this publication, the location was chosen since President Irfaan Ali was expected to be in the area to open the oil and gas school.

The teachers arrived at the location and a repeat of the morning’s proceedings followed as the President’s motorcade passed.

According to reports received the student attendance in Region Six remained the same as Thursday with a number of schools remaining, closed as the students and staff stayed away.