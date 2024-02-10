Latest update February 10th, 2024 12:49 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Low turnout at Georgetown schools on day five of teachers’ strike

Feb 10, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – There was a low turnout of both teachers and students at several city schools on Friday as the nationwide teachers’ strike continued for the fifth day.

The St. Gabriel’s Primary School which had a low attendance on Friday.

The Stella Maris Primary and Nursery schools on day five of the teachers’ strike.

The St. Joseph’s High School located on Woolford Avenue.

The North Georgetown Secondary School also located along the Avenue.

The North Georgetown Secondary School also located along the Avenue.

The North Georgetown Primary School, located along the Woolford Avenue which had a few teachers and students present in the building on Friday.

The North Georgetown Primary School, located along the Woolford Avenue which had a few teachers and students present in the building on Friday.

On Monday, teachers from nursery, primary and secondary schools began a nationwide strike and protest action demanding better wages and working conditions through collective bargaining.

As the protest exercise unfolded on Friday and teachers lined the front of the Ministry of Labour’s Brickdam offices in their numbers, Kaieteur News visited several schools throughout Woolford Avenue and around the city to observe the impact the strike has made at these learning institutions.

While some schools had classes in session, schools such as the St. Gabriel’s Primary,  North Georgetown Primary School, St. Joseph High School, North Georgetown Secondary School, Richard Ishmael Secondary School, Stella Maris Primary School, The New Central High School, Ketley Primary School just to name a few, were affected as the attendance from students and educators were severely low.

At one of the schools, one of the security guards related to this publication that a few students had trickled into school on Friday.

While assessing the situation at St. Joseph’s High School and the North Georgetown Secondary just after 10:00hrs on Friday, just a handful of teachers were seen while students who attended were sitting and ‘liming’ just outside the building during teaching hours.

On a quick stop at the North Georgetown Primary School, some classes were in section, while some had only the teachers present but barely any students. Also during teaching hours, there were two teachers in a classroom by themselves on their phones, while a few students were in the yard playing.

At the Richard Ishmael Secondary, a group of teachers were observed sitting and chatting in the compound of the school, while some students were in preparing for the Mashramani activities.

At the St. Gabriel’s Primary, one could hear a pin drop as there were hardly any students in attendance but just a few teachers present. A similar situation was observed at Stella Maris Primary.

Schools such as Ketley Primary School, and the New Central High and the St. Mary’s High which are two schools housed in the same compound saw little to no turn out when compared to a normal school day.

Meanwhile, a teacher from the Graham’s Hall Primary who requested to remain anonymous related to Kaieteur News on Friday that the school was practically empty as most teachers have been on strike and had joined the protest on Brickdam during the week. As a result, she said students have been staying home while some only attended school during the morning.

Kaieteur News had previously reported that a similar situation has unfolded all week long at different schools in Regions Two, Three, Five, Six and Ten. It is unclear when classes will be back to normal at those schools as teacher’s on strike are still awaiting government to engage them on the issues they have raised during the ongoing strike.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Jan 29th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

France coming to help we save 100MUSD a year to pay the teachers

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Toolsie Persaud Ltd Reaffirms Support for Golf Development through GGA 

Toolsie Persaud Ltd Reaffirms Support for Golf Development through...

Feb 09, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Hardware and building supplies giant Toolsie Persaud Ltd. and Group of Companies continued their long-term support for the efforts being made by Nexgen Golf and the Guyana...
Read More
Krishna Arjune bats for Canada at Over-40 World Cup

Krishna Arjune bats for Canada at Over-40 World...

Feb 09, 2024

Essequibo under15 cricketer benefits from Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

Essequibo under15 cricketer benefits from Project...

Feb 09, 2024

Rain spoils crucial Day 2, as Harpy Eagles look to regain control today 

Rain spoils crucial Day 2, as Harpy Eagles look...

Feb 09, 2024

AAG to host Academy meet on February 10

AAG to host Academy meet on February 10

Feb 09, 2024

Guyana Harpy Eagles vs. Trinidad & Tobago Red Force Day 1 – Mohammed century headlines opening day 

Guyana Harpy Eagles vs. Trinidad & Tobago...

Feb 08, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • TRESPASSING!

    Kaieteur News – A man left his home in Guyana and went overseas to live. One day he decided to return home and thought... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]