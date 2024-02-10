Govt. investing heavily in the Army to patrol border and offshore activities – Pres. Ali

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali on Thursday stated that the Government of Guyana (GoG) is investing heavily in the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) to not only patrol the country’s border but also everything that happens in Guyana’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

The Commander-in-Chief was at the time delivering the feature address at the opening ceremony of the GDF Annual Officers’ Conference this week. Notably, this year, the government has doubled the financial allocation to the Army, with an allocation of $42.2 billion, representing an increase of more than $20 billion.

President Ali said, “Let me be clear, Guyana is committed to the principle of non-aggression, but to remain vigilant…in the face of all and any threats.”

He continued, “Your government is investing in strengthening the Force. We’re boosting our human and material capabilities. We’re strengthening defense cooperation with our friends and allies, and we are intensifying our surveillance of our territory, our borders, and our exclusive economic zone.”

Guyana’s leaders have affirmed their commitment to resolving the longstanding border controversy with Venezuela before the International Court of Justice (ICJ). On December 14, 2023, following peace talks which were held between President Ali and Venezuela’s President in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, both countries have agreed to de-escalate tensions in the region. The talks culminated with the signing of the Joint Declaration of Argyle.

President Ali pointed out that the aim of the surveillance is to not only patrol the borders but also, “is to have a complete eye on everything that belongs to Guyana, including our exclusive economic zone. That is what these investments are geared towards giving us a comprehensive and total understanding of everything that occurs within our borders, and our exclusive economic zone.”

As it relates to Guyana EEZ, ExxonMobil Guyana is the operator of the Stabroek Block, owning 45 percent; American oil-giant Chevron (Hess) with 30 percent interest and CNOOC holds a 25 percent working interest. Venezuela President Maduro had called on Exxon and others to exit Guyana’s mineral-rich Essequibo Region. Maduro had issued a three-month ultimatum after he held a sham referendum on December 3, 2023.

Notably, ExxonMobil Guyana is now producing over 650,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) from three ships in the Stabroek Block—Liza Destiny, Liza Unity and Prosperity.

This was revealed on Tuesday by Exxon Guyana’s Head, Alistair Routledge and his newly appointed Production Manager, Huzefa Ali.