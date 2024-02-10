CXC waits for no one, Education Minister should meet with us now-Region Five teachers

Kaieteur News – Teachers of Region Five are appealing to Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand to meet with them and the Guyana Teachers Union (GTU) as soon as possible to address preparations for the upcoming Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) exams since the regional body “waits on no one.”

During protest action by the teachers at Fort Wellington in Region Five on Friday, a number of teachers responsible for the CXC classes voiced disappointment at the minister for not meeting with them to have the ongoing situation sorted out, as exams are around the corner and School-based Assessment (SBA) scores have to be submitted.

“The government and the minister don’t care about us teachers neither the students, because if they did they would have already meet with us and sort this thing out. The children that have to write exams can’t be in school since teachers have to be out protesting,” an art teacher explained.

A Senior Mistress noted that “SBA season” is a crucial time for the country’s fifth form students. However, the ongoing situation will definitely have an impact on the scores. “If SBA scores are not submitted within a certain time, then the students will go into exams without them. When results come out there will be an asterisk next to the subject indicating that the student didn’t get an SBA score,” she said.

“CXC is not a place that will be waiting on anyone. So, with or without Guyana they will have examinations, it is just that that government is willing to risk the futures if thousands over a few extra dollars. It is understood that they may not want to give the 50% at least 15-20% added to the 6.5 will be acceptable and we can work from there,” another teacher stressed.

Calls rang out this week for teachers to be paid better salaries as the strike action expanded on day five on efforts to achieve collecting bargaining.

The strike which commenced on Monday has resulted in thousands of teachers taking industrial action and hundreds taking to the streets in protest, causing the closure of several schools countrywide.

Kaieteur News Publisher, Glenn Lall joined those assembled outside the office of Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand on Brickdam on Wednesday where hundreds of teachers held their placards, chanting and calling for better salaries. Lall told the media: “When you look at what is going on in Guyana, it reminds me of what the Israelis are doing to the Palestinians in Gaza, they are arresting the men, women, and children taking them and throwing them into large prison camps and blindfolding them. This is what’s happening in Guyana even worse; the leaders are allowing the foreigners to blindfold the country while they are eating away at the resources of this land.”

On Wednesday, Secretary of the Guyana Teacher’s Union Coretta McDonald said that if one “Simply take a look at the salary scale of teachers in other Caribbean territories and compare them with what Guyanese teachers are being paid in an oil-producing country and then you will understand our frustration.”

The GTU General Secretary is adamant that with consistent and growing support from its members and other sections of society, the government will be left with no other choice than to yield to their demands.