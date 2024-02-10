Cart pusher jailed for breaking doctor’s Mercedes Benz windshield

Kaieteur News – A man, who works as a cart pusher at the Stabroek Market in Georgetown, was sentenced to nine months imprisonment on Friday after he admitted to breaking the windshield of a doctor’s Mercedes Benz motorcar on Wednesday.

Yannick Cummings made his first court appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly, when the charge was read to him. Cummings was charged with the offence, unlawful and malicious damage to property.

It is alleged that on Wednesday at the Woodlands Hospital located at Carmichael Street, Georgetown, Cummings unlawfully and maliciously damaged the windshield of a Mercedes Benz vehicle, valued $205,000, property of Dr. Shoven Gobin.

During the court proceedings, Cummings who pleaded guilty explained that he indeed broke the windshield, but it was due to an altercation with another man in front of Woodlands Hospital.

The accused told the court, that earlier that day he was knocked down at the Stabroek Market, by a private car, which was reportedly carrying a passenger. Cummings related that he felt frustrated after the incident. He said all he wanted was to receive medical treatment for the injuries he sustained to his arms and legs.

“He (the taxi driver that allegedly knocked him down) insist he had to go GBTI ({bank} fuh drop the customer,” Cummings told the court.

Following the delay in time, and the pain Cummings was reportedly enduring, he started to behave disorderly. The man claimed that he dragged himself to the Guyana Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) from another location where he was dropped off earlier.

Upon his arrival at the GPHC, he said he discharged himself because the doctors and nurses were allegedly taking too much time before attending to him.

Cummings further alleged that whilst in front of the GPHC, he was offered a drop to the Woodlands Hospital. However, when he reached there, another conflict arose. The accused subsequently discharged himself for a second time.

Furthermore Cummings claimed; while at the Woodlands Hospital, he got into an argument with another man and this led to the men throwing several bricks at each other.

“I shai like me head ain’t good,” Cummings told the court. As a result of his actions, the windshield of the Mercedes Benz was shattered.

In the court on Friday, the prosecution objected to bail.

To this end, Magistrate Daly refused bail and Cummings was sentenced to nine months imprisonment. He is also set to receive medical treatment for the injuries he sustained on the day of the incident.