Bandits cart off millions in cash, jewellery in La Grange home invasion

Kaieteur News – An elderly couple was left traumatized on Wednesday after armed bandits invaded their residence at Lot 4, Unity Road, La Grange, West Bank Demerara and carted off with over $2 million in cash and jewellery.

The break in occurred during the wee hours of Wednesday morning as Mahendra Persaud, 69, and his wife, Chandrowattie Sahadeo, 62, whose home and liquor shop is located a stone’s throw away from the La Grange Police Station, were asleep.

The couple told Kaieteur News that they were tied up and beaten by the three masked men who gained access to the upper flat of their home using a ladder.

Sahadeo said that her husband heard strange noises coming from outside their bedroom and went to investigate.

“When he get up and to go check, the bandits had already climb up the ladder and gained entry through the louvers. They had a cutlass so they hold on my husband and start beat him. He holler and I start holler too and then they come for me, grab me by my collar and drag me out the bedroom,” she added.

She recalled that the men then demanded that they hand over the cash, jewellery and other valuables.

“They ask me where the money deh? Where the money deh? I show them the bags where we keep it and said that all the money that we got. Then two of them start search the house and tumble up the place. I tell them to search the house and see what you get,” the woman added.

Sahadeo said that the men who had attacked and beaten her husband then proceeded to tie them up.

“They get duct tape and pieces of cloth to tie we up. We hand, foot and mouth and put to lie down. I look at my husband and see how he was in pain and blood. He was groaning and I said to myself that I have to remain calm.”

As they lay on the floor tied up, Sahadeo said that she could hear the bandits leaving the home.

“It sound like they call somebody and say bring the car we get some things,” she said. The intruders left soon after and the couple managed to set themselves free.

Sahadeo said she tried to call 911 and the La Grange Police Station but the phone rang out continuously.

“My husband had to leave and walk over to the station in the same bloody condition. The police took a statement from us and then we went to the West Demerara Hospital to seek medical attention.”

According to Sahadeo, the visit to the hospital was the worse she has experienced in terms of visiting hospitals.

“I go there; they offer to give us injection because they said they don’t have water to give us to drink or tablets. My brother-in -law had to get us two bottles. They didn’t have panadol to give us. I tell them not to bother I will find panadol.”