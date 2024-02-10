2024 Mashramani Street-Style Football tourney officially launched

Latest update February 10th, 2024 12:49 AM
Feb 10, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The official launch of the sixth annual Mashramani Cup, hosted by Edison Jefford, took place yesterday at the MVP Sports establishment in the Giftland Mall. This highly anticipated one-day Street Style knockout football tournament is scheduled for February 18th at the National Park’s, Tarmac. Despite widespread interest from top-ranking teams across the country, only sixteen teams will have the opportunity to compete for the championship.
Described as a “win or go home” tournament by the organisers, selecting the final teams from a pool of 52 standby teams proved challenging. Punctuality is emphasized for participating teams, and failure to be present when the game begins will result in a walkover.
Edison Jefford, the tournament organizer and promoter, stressed the importance of discipline for the smooth running of such events. Punctuality remains a top priority on the agenda to ensure a seamless experience for everyone involved.
TechPro’s Orande Dainty expressed enthusiasm about their involvement, stating, “We are delighted to be on board as a subcontractor of the Enet franchise. TechPro aims to provide high-quality viewership for this competition and future endeavors.”
Denita Powell of Ansa McAl (Magnum Tonic) also conveyed appreciation for partnering with Edison Jefford and his team to promote this thrilling street-style football event. Powell highlighted the company’s pride in supporting the Mash Cup’s sixth edition and emphasized the importance of financial backing for talent development.
Edison Jefford shared plans to explore the possibility of providing WiFi at the venue for spectators to log on and share updates from the games. The tournament is expected to be exciting, starting from the first whistle to the very last.
With over $1 million in prize money and bragging rights at stake, the winners of this one-night event will be crowned the best team in the Capital City. The champions will receive an impressive $500,000, while second, third, and fourth place finishers will be awarded $250,000, $150,000, and $100,000, respectively. The action is set to commence at 6:30 p.m.
MVP Sports, TechPro, and ANSA McAL have played a crucial role in making this tournament possible through their substantial contributions.
