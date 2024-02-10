 2024 Drag Racing Series Round One: “1320 HEAT” billed for February 18

Latest update February 10th, 2024 12:49 AM
Feb 10, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club (GMR&SC) is set to host its much-anticipated 2024 Drag Racing Series, aptly named “1320 Heat.” Round one of this event is set to take place on February 18th at the South Dakota Circuit.
This event promises an electrifying start to the season. In response to valuable feedback from our passionate motorsport community, the GMR&SC have adjusted the schedule to ensure that fans and racers have the best experience possible.
The faster cars will now hit the track earlier in the day, alleviating the challenges of running late in the afternoon as we have in past events.
The 1320 Heat is set for Sunday, 18 February, with free runs and dial-ins happening Saturday (February 17). Elimination starts at 11:00 AM.
Registration details are as follows: Early Registration Close February 9th at a cost of $10,000, while late registrants will pay $30,000. Competitors Racing License for this event is set at $10,000. Admission: General Ticket: $2,000 – Kids (under 12): $1,000 – VIP Access: $10,000 – Staging Area Pass: $20,000.
Meanwhile, the driver with the best time will have lane selection preference. We encourage all competitors to register early and secure their spot in this thrilling event. Registration and Medical forms are available at the GMR&SC office or gmrsc.com.
Don’t miss out on the adrenaline-packed action of “1320 Heat.” GMR&SC is dedicated to bringing you the best in motorsport, and “1320 Heat” is just the beginning of an exciting year ahead.
Round one (1) of the 2024 Drag Racing Series is sponsored by Enet, Secure Innovations & Concepts, AJM Enterprise, Pegasus Hotels and Corporate Suites, Prem’s Electrical and Ford.
