Toolsie Persaud Ltd Reaffirms Support for Golf Development through GGA 

Feb 09, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – Hardware and building supplies giant Toolsie Persaud Ltd. and Group of Companies continued their long-term support for the efforts being made by Nexgen Golf and the Guyana Golf Association to develop playing facilities for beginner golfers and students at the Westside Golf Course.

Toolsie Persaud Ltd officials along with Guyana Golf Association (GGA) executive share the moment at the presentation.

A section of the facility is being built with materials contributed by the hardware giant which included bathroom fittings, piping, doors, paint and electrical supplies from the wide range of products the company carries.

According to GGA president Aleem Hussain, “Toolsie Persaud Ltd and Group of Companies has been a staunch supporter and sponsor who has helped the development of Golf in Guyana over the past three years. Every major event that we held involving youngsters has received their support and we are extremely grateful to have them on board for this project.”

The Westside Golf Course was designed and built by Hussain and was featured in Golf Architecture Magazine last October as an innovative approach to the expansion of the game by reducing playing and maintenance costs, thereby allowing a larger portion of the population access to a previously elitist sport.

The new course is located in Vreed-en-hoop and will host Pagwah and Easter celebrations since Viera Park is under renovation.

 

