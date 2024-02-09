Sky High Aviation Services to launch connecting flight from Dominican Republic to Guyana

Kaieteur News – Sky High Aviation Services will launch three weekly flights connecting the Dominican Republic with Guyana, starting February 18, 2024, the Cheddi Jagan International Airport has said.

This service will provide convenient and affordable travel options for business and leisure passengers. The new routes, operated by a comfortable Embraer 190 with 97 seats (9 Business Class, 88 Economy Class), will offer seamless connections between Santo Domingo’s Las Américas International Airport (SDQ) and Georgetown’s Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

This enhanced connectivity is expected to boost tourism, trade, and investment between the two nations, offering exciting opportunities for cultural exchange and economic growth. “We are thrilled to welcome Sky High Aviation Services to Guyana’s aviation landscape,” stated Bishop Juan Edghill, Minister of Public Works. He added, “This new route aligns with our vision of fostering regional integration and creating a robust air transportation network. We are confident it will significantly contribute to increased tourism, trade, and investment, further propelling Guyana’s development.”

Sanjeev Datadin, Chairman of the CJIA Board of Directors, echoed the Minister’s enthusiasm: “The addition of Sky High Aviation Services to CJIA’s portfolio of airlines demonstrates the growing confidence in Guyana’s aviation industry. This new route will provide passengers with more travel options, create employment opportunities, and stimulate economic activity within the region.”

Sky High Aviation Services is a Dominican Republic-based airline offering scheduled passenger and cargo services across the Caribbean, Venezuela, and the United States. The current route network includes flights to Miami, Caracas, Maracaibo, Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao, Antigua, St. Maarten, St. Kitts, Anguilla, St. Thomas, St. Croix, Guadeloupe, Martinique, French Guyana, Santiago and Havana Cuba, among other destinations. With a focus on safety, reliability, and exceptional customer service, Sky High is committed to connecting people and cultures while contributing to the economic development of the regions it serves.