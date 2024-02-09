Scotiabank and Habitat for Humanity partner to equip young people with construction skills.

Kaieteur News – Scotiabank has donated $3,875,000 towards a youth focused skills training programme facilitated by Habitat for Humanity for persons ages 16-30 years.

Participants are benefitting from Construction Technology and Disaster Risk Reduction Training, which began on February 3, 2024, the bank said in a press release. “We firmly believe that for real transformation to take place, focus must be on youth development. Guyana has been experiencing a rapid rate of expansion of the construction industry in recent years. This, paired with the need for the advancement in skills of those who service this industry provided a great opportunity for empowering the youth to contribute to this industry and national development. The youth and young adults with minimum construction skills will be building their capacity through a very intensive construction technology course, which also adds to community empowerment. We are honoured to partner with Scotiabank to deliver this training programme to the youth of Guyana,” stated Jennifer Massiah, National Director Habitat for Humanity Trinidad and Tobago.

“Scotiabank believes in investing in the youth of Guyana. With this programme, there will be an increased number of persons, in particular youth with the technical know-how to engage in resilient construction practices, further supporting their employability and financial independence,” commented Nafeeza Gaffoor, Country Manager, Scotiabank Guyana.

According to the bank, through its partnership with Habitat for Humanity, “we are seeking to increase the economic resilience of our country’s youth, so that they can get on, stay on or rise-up the economic ladder to better futures,” she concluded. The Construction Technology Training (CTT) course, offered free of charge to participants, is structured to address the existing knowledge gap within the industry, in particular regard to resilient building methodologies. The course will introduce participants to important theoretical aspects of construction, covering aspects such as understanding structural and architectural drawings, health and safety, concrete technology, foundations and walls.”

The practical aspect of the course will aim to develop dexterity through on-site sessions, where participants physically engage in core construction areas of building set out, block laying, plastering and wooden roof construction, giving each participant an immersive experience in the field of construction. The Disaster Risk Reduction Training is aimed at increasing the knowledge and awareness of disasters, the importance of preparedness and the role it plays in the preservation life and property in the event of a disaster.