Rain spoils crucial Day 2, as Harpy Eagles look to regain control today

…CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 1, Day 2 – GHE vs. TTRF

Kaieteur Sports – Day 2’s action between Guyana Harpy Eagles and the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force, was spoiled by rain yesterday as the defending champions seek to regain control today.

Today’s third day of cricket will be important for both teams, after yesterday, Thursday’s day 2 of action at the Conaree Sports Club in St. Kitts ended up being washed out thanks to early morning showers.

Should mother-nature let up today, Guyana will be desperate to pull things back with Jason Mohammed still unbeaten on his century and the Red Force still solidly placed on 215-4.

With 2 wickets apiece, both speedster Ronsford Beaton and left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul, will want a bit more support in the wickets column from their teammates as they seek to turn the tides on the Trinis.

Also, yesterday’s second Day match, Leewards Hurricanes and West Indies Academy had their encounter cut short too due to rain.

The Hurricanes made 137 all out batting first, with the Windies Academy looking to make good on their start when the chase recommences, on 60-2.

Day 3’s action will continue from 10:00h today; weather permitting.