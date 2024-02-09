Rain spoils crucial Day 2, as Harpy Eagles look to regain control today 

Latest update February 9th, 2024 12:59 AM
Feb 09, 2024 Sports
…CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 1, Day 2 – GHE vs. TTRF
Kaieteur Sports – Day 2’s action between Guyana Harpy Eagles and the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force, was spoiled by rain yesterday as the defending champions seek to regain control today.
Today’s third day of cricket will be important for both teams, after yesterday, Thursday’s day 2 of action at the Conaree Sports Club in St. Kitts ended up being washed out thanks to early morning showers.
Should mother-nature let up today, Guyana will be desperate to pull things back with Jason Mohammed still unbeaten on his century and the Red Force still solidly placed on 215-4.
With 2 wickets apiece, both speedster Ronsford Beaton and left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul, will want a bit more support in the wickets column from their teammates as they seek to turn the tides on the Trinis.
Also, yesterday’s second Day match, Leewards Hurricanes and West Indies Academy had their encounter cut short too due to rain.
The Hurricanes made 137 all out batting first, with the Windies Academy looking to make good on their start when the chase recommences, on 60-2.
Day 3’s action will continue from 10:00h today; weather permitting.
The politicians pawning Guyana every week at the foreign Pawnshops.
Feb 09, 2024Kaieteur Sports – Hardware and building supplies giant Toolsie Persaud Ltd. and Group of Companies continued their long-term support for the efforts being made by Nexgen Golf and the Guyana...
Feb 09, 2024
Feb 09, 2024
Feb 09, 2024
Feb 09, 2024
Feb 08, 2024
Kaieteur News – Jagdeo does not get it. He so immersed in his own world and that of his friends that he has become... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the US and the OAS. He is also the current President... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]