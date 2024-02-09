Latest update February 9th, 2024 12:59 AM

Moruca district gets first ever Maternal & Child Health Office

Feb 09, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The Moruca district in Region One would now be properly able to deal with maternal and child health services matters as a new Sub-Office was on Wednesday commissioned in Kumaka.

The upgraded Wallaba Health Post in Region One.

The upgraded Koko Health Post in Region One.

Commissioning the new office was Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony who was joined by ministry and regional officials.

According to the Health Ministry, the newly commissioned Maternal and Child Health Office aims to provide services for residents within its Sub-Region which houses a total of 18 health facilities. Among these facilities are two health centres, one Regional Hospital and fifteen health posts.

Minister Anthony, at the simple ceremony had disclosed that over the last two years, Region One has seen no maternal deaths which he noted, is a great accomplishment for the health sector. Minister said that the health team would have examined the factors which contributed to maternal deaths in previous times, to implement better strategies to prevent such complications.

“One of the things we are doing is building waiting homes next to each hospital to allow for safer births and less complications. We don’t want our mothers dying in child birth,” he added.

The newly commissioned Maternal and Child Health Sub-Office which commissioned in Kumaka, Region One. (Photos, Ministry of Health)

Having commissioned the new building, the minister stated that his ministry is working towards making services equal across all regions in the country while investing in upgrading health facilities.

The Regional Health Officer (RHO), Dr. Steven Cheefoon in his remarks on Wednesday highlighted that Moruca in previous times had the highest rate of maternal deaths within the country. He added that this was able to reduce and be prevented as a stronger health care system was developed through which training of traditional birth attendants and community health workers was done in far fetch areas.

“With all the implementations, Moruca in the last two years have not seen a maternal death or any serious maternal complications,” he reported.

During his visit in the region also, minister and his team re-commissioned the Koko and Wallaba Health Posts, which would now be able to provide quality health care services to residence within those communities.

In his brief remarks, the Minister said that the ministry is working towards improving services and facilities across the Region, noting that “We also want to train more persons so we can have the required personnel’s to provide the services. We have several training programmes which we are currently running and we hope that persons in these villages with the necessary qualifications can be trained.”

Kaieteur News understands that among the programmes being offered in the district are the Community Health Worker Training and the Nursing Assistant Training Programme.  He highlighted too that telemedicine will also be one of the services that will be rolled out across the Region soon.

Family and Primary Health Care Director, Dr. Ertensia Hamilton in her brief remarks stated that the Ministry wish for the services being provided be accessed by everyone, including the male population. “We are hoping that the men will see these health facilities as one where they can visit and access services,” she said.

In addition, Dr. Hamilton disclosed that the School Health Screening Programme will soon be rolled out in both communities. This year, the government is now targeting primary school students having rolled out the programme last year which looked at the nursery level.

 

 

 

 

