Money nah talking to poor people… yet

Dem Boys Seh…

Oil come to Guyana and nuff people sliding into prosperity. But dem wah doing good, wah mekking it big are those who are already rich or in de right sector such as construction, transportation and logistics.

But de small man still gat to deh pon a hustle. De money nah reaching down to he as yet. In fact, he gat things worse dan before because of de cost of living. De prices jukkin out he eye, lashing he pun he knee and leaving in flat on his behind.

On top of dat, de mall man can’t even ride he bicycle to work without de fear dat some car or truck or van can knock he down. Is all around de small man getting shafted.

He go into de supermarket and he head swinging… from seeing the prices. And when he draw he box hand, he realize dat he can’t afford dah bed or vanity he had he eyes pon because de price gone up. Food get more expensive and he family eating less and less than before.

In de meantime, de rich getting richer, and de poor waiting and hoping fuh another cash grant fuh carry dem through de rest of de year. And when Christmas come, dem gan go and line up at de money transfer place fuh see how much dem overseas relatives sending.

De rich creaming off all de benefits of de fastest growing economy in de world. Dem wining and dining with we leaders and dem smiling too, all de way to de bank.

Talk half. Leff half.