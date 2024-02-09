Latest update February 9th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Money nah talking to poor people… yet

Feb 09, 2024 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists

Dem Boys Seh…

Oil come to Guyana and nuff people sliding into prosperity. But dem wah doing good, wah mekking it big are those who are already rich or in de right sector such as construction, transportation and logistics.

But de small man still gat to deh pon a hustle. De money nah reaching down to he as yet. In fact, he gat things worse dan before because of de cost of living. De prices jukkin out he eye, lashing he pun he knee and leaving in flat on his behind.

On top of dat, de mall man can’t even ride he bicycle to work without de fear dat some car or truck or van can knock he down. Is all around de small man getting shafted.

He go into de supermarket and he head swinging… from seeing the prices. And when he draw he box hand, he realize dat he can’t afford dah bed or vanity he had he eyes pon because de price gone up. Food get more expensive and he family eating less and less than before.

In de meantime, de rich getting richer, and de poor waiting and hoping fuh another cash grant fuh carry dem through de rest of de year. And when Christmas come, dem gan go and line up at de money transfer place fuh see how much dem overseas relatives sending.

De rich creaming off all de benefits of de fastest growing economy in de world. Dem wining and dining with we leaders and dem smiling too, all de way to de bank.

Talk half. Leff half.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Jan 29th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

The politicians pawning Guyana every week at the foreign Pawnshops.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Toolsie Persaud Ltd Reaffirms Support for Golf Development through GGA 

Toolsie Persaud Ltd Reaffirms Support for Golf Development through...

Feb 09, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – Hardware and building supplies giant Toolsie Persaud Ltd. and Group of Companies continued their long-term support for the efforts being made by Nexgen Golf and the Guyana...
Read More
Krishna Arjune bats for Canada at Over-40 World Cup

Krishna Arjune bats for Canada at Over-40 World...

Feb 09, 2024

Essequibo under15 cricketer benefits from Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

Essequibo under15 cricketer benefits from Project...

Feb 09, 2024

Rain spoils crucial Day 2, as Harpy Eagles look to regain control today 

Rain spoils crucial Day 2, as Harpy Eagles look...

Feb 09, 2024

AAG to host Academy meet on February 10

AAG to host Academy meet on February 10

Feb 09, 2024

Guyana Harpy Eagles vs. Trinidad & Tobago Red Force Day 1 – Mohammed century headlines opening day 

Guyana Harpy Eagles vs. Trinidad & Tobago...

Feb 08, 2024

Features/Columnists

  • The strike is about respect

    Kaieteur News – Jagdeo does not get it. He so immersed in his own world and that of his friends that he has become... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]