Miner drowns at Chinese Creek

Kaieteur News – A miner drowned at Chinese Creek Backdam Puruni River, in Region Seven, on Wednesday afternoon.
According to police reports the miner has been identified as Alexander Angoy, a 31-year-old of Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara. He and his 18-year-old cousin Yashua Angoy of Chinese Creek Backdam had decided to swim across the river to get to Alexander’s camp.
During the journey, Alexander reportedly went under water but his cousin managed to make it to shore. He then raised an alarm and subsequently informed persons about the situation including Alexander’s mother Hyachin Angoy who also works in the Chinese Creek area. A search party was deployed in the area, but they were unable to locate the man. On Thursday the search party including ranks of the police force continued their search and the man’s motionless body was found in the Puruni River.
