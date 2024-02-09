Krishna Arjune bats for Canada at Over-40 World Cup

Kaieteur Sports – Just under two weeks for the commencement of the inaugural International Masters Cricket Over-40 World Cup to be staged in Cape Town, South Africa, the Canadian team receives a backing from former Guyana first-class player Krishna Arjune.

The Canadian team continues to intensify their preparations with indoor sessions consistently and despite that limitation due to the typical winter season, Arjune has thrown his support to see the guys coming out good.

The 12-nation tournament bowls off February 19 and things are set to conclude March 1 with a grand finale in the 45-overs showpiece.

Arjune, who has been playing professionally in Canada’s local cricket for the past two consecutive decades, stated that Canada can be victorious once they play competitive cricket.

There will be two groups and Canada have been placed in Pool A alongside England, USA, Australia, Namibia and Zimbabwe while Pool B is made up of South Africa, New Zealand, United Arab Emirates, Wales, Sri Lanka and India.

“I think once the guys play smart and competitive cricket they can be the champion side; I [am] confident of that, the team looks balanced and I guess everyone is eager to make a great representation for Canada,” the 43-year-old right-handed batsman Arjune declared.

Canada will open their campaign against Namibia before taking on Zimbabwe.

“I think they need to execute their plans well; in South Africa the pitches are characteristically responsive and that will help the spinners a lot; but that said, I would like them to be consistent and churn out good performances,” Arjune, who is currently residing in Scarborough, Ontario, outlined.

The Canadians are scheduled to arrive in Cape Town one week before things get cracking. They will have two practice games in readiness for the first encounter. Arjune believes that would do wonders for them because to get acclimatized and some much-needed turf outing certainly going to boost their confidence immensely.

“Obviously, we are only limited to indoor facilities to prepare but getting to South Africa early and more vitally playing two warm-up matches will be very helpful; they just need to maximize on that effort,” Arjune related.

Canada will be led by Vinay Kumar Divesitty, a player with a wealth of first-class experience in India and Canada as well. Arjune mentioned that the leadership is pivotal for a tournament of this magnitude and strongly feels that Kumar going to lead from the front.

“Yes, a tournament of this stature going to test you in every aspect of your game; good leadership in important and I know Kumar will do a great job and lift the trophy at the tournament post-match presentation, so good luck to him and the entire team,” Arjune, eh represented Guyana in 40 first-class matches, commented.

Canada team reads: Vinay Kumar Devisetty (Captain), Manpreet Khaira (Vice-Captain), Kiran Bodhasrungi, Satjit Gill, Harmandeep Dosanjh, Godwin Louis Alfred, Rajbir Dhillon, Mohammad Yunus Anwar, Tarun Khanna, Ryan Pittiman, Rajesh Veetil, Shailesh Patel, Eveton Spence, Knawardeep Sukhija, Amit Anand and Kamaljeet Parmar. Coach: Surendra Seeraj. Manager: Akshay Pandya, Assistant Manager: Javed Khan.