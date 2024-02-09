Govt. spending $70M to repair three revetments, clear farmlands

Kaieteur News – The government through the Ministry of Agriculture is looking to spend over $70M to build some three revetments on the Essequibo Coast, Region Two and to clear farmlands in Linden Region Ten.

An advertisement was published in the local newspapers inviting contractors to bid for the projects which fall under the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA). Government’s engineer estimates that it will cost some $37.7 million to rehabilitate three revetments on the Essequibo coast. These revetments are located at Devonshire Castle, Somerset & Berks and Cozier. For the clearing of farmlands in Linden, the engineer estimates that those works will cost $35.6 million.

The farmlands are located in Muritaro and Malali, Linden and entails clearing of the lands and excavation works. The excavation works will cost a total of $18 million for both location while the land clearing will cost $17.6 million dollars.