Essequibo under15 cricketer benefits from Project “Cricket Gear for young and promising cricketers in Guyana”

Kaieteur Sports – Francis Gurahoo, a fifteen year old all rounder, who represented Essequibo in the recently concluded GCB Inter County Under15 Tournament, has again benefited from this joint initiative between Kishan Das of the USA and Anil Beharry of Guyana. Gurahoo was the recipient of one cricket gear bag, one pair of batting pads and one thigh pad.

He resides at Hague, West Coast Demerara and attends Uitvlugt Secondary School. In Demerara, he is a member of the Everest Cricket Club. Gurahoo expressed gratitude to this project. The initiative wished him well and encouraged him to continue his education to the highest levels.

To date, seventy young players from all three counties of Guyana have benefited from six gear bags, two trophies, four arm guards, twenty nine bats, three boxes, six helmets, twenty six pairs of cricket shoes, seventeen pairs of batting pads, twenty four thigh pads, one bat rubber, thirty pairs of batting gloves and three pairs of wicketkeeping gloves. In addition, two clubs in the Pomeroon area benefited from two used bats. Pomeroon, Leguan and Wakenam Cricket Committees and Cotton Tree Die Hard also received one box of red cricket balls each, Cold Fusion Cricket Club thirteen coloured uniforms while RHCCCC received three boxes of balls, fifteen white cricket shirts, one pair of junior batting pads, one pair of wicket keeping gloves and a set of stumps and bails. Other beneficiaries are The Essequibo Cricket Board, the Town of Lethem and youth coach, Travis Persaud, softball teams in the Upper Corentyne area, No.65 Young Titans, Just Try CC, Wakenaam Cricket Academy, National fast bowler Shemar Joseph, Nehemiah Hohenkirk and Shamar Apple

Cricket related items, used or new, are distributed free of cost to young and promising cricketers in Guyana. Skills, discipline and education are important characteristics of the recipients. Talent spotting is being done across the country and club leaders also assist to identify talent. Progressive and well managed cricket clubs with a youth programme will also benefit.

