Empty classrooms, big crowds – as teacher’s strike intensifies

Kaieteur News – On the fourth day of the nationwide teachers’ strike, solidarity soared as hundreds more educators joined the cause, amplifying calls for improved salaries and working conditions.

The strike, which began on Monday is aimed at bringing Government to initiate discussions with the Guyana Teachers Union (GTU) to improve teachers’ salaries and other working conditions. Mark Lyte, President of the Guyana Teachers Union (GTU), yesterday noted a doubling in crowd size.

“A lot of teachers are outside for four days, the children are suffering who would want children not to be taught so this is not really prudent for this to go on longer,” he said. Lyte continued by saying, “Well corporate Guyana is behind us, we have received so many calls and so many support from people of all walks of life, you will very well have some parents in this crowd…they are all showing solidarity to the teachers.”

The GTU President in a message to the Government said, “It would be wise to try and end this earliest.”

Teachers showed up in their numbers to protest, in front of the Ministry of Education office located on Brickdam. From Essequibo Coast, Region Two to Linden Region 10, teachers echoed chants for fair compensation and respect for educators’ vital role in society. Notably, even as accusations of political motives surfaced, teachers stood firm in their pursuit of a livable wage, emphasizing the nonpartisan nature of their struggle.

The crowd in Essequibo Coast saw a notable increase with over 250 persons including teachers protesting in front of the Regional Education Office in Cotton Field, Region Two. According to a live video documenting yesterday’s strike action, several head teachers joined the protest.

“Slippers on the ground, we ain’t backing down, we don’t want lotus Viton but collective bargain, with our Union you must engage…” the chorus for one of the songs the teachers sang.

“When Ali (President Irfaan Ali wasn’t president he know what we should get but now he turn president it seems like he forget,” the teachers chanted.

The teachers gathered underneath a benab as they sang and called on the Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand and the government to meet with the Union and have a civilised discussion on increased wages for teachers.

Moreover, GTU’s General Secretary, Coretta McDonald joined the teachers in Essequibo highlighting the struggles teachers face in Guyana. McDonald explained that for the past four years the Union has submitted their proposals to the government for increased wages and salaries for teachers.

However, she noted that the government continues to push the matter aside while teachers are suffering. “Now it’s your turn to submit a proposal. Tell us what you like and don’t like let’s sit at the table and talk like intelligent people,” she said. In her address to the Essequibo teachers, McDonald underscored that the Government continues to push the narrative that the strike is politically motivated, however, she noted that teachers protesting to be paid a livable wage has nothing to do with politics.

“We will continue this fight for as long as you have to carry it…We just wanna ensure that our families live comfortable,” she added. “We get pay today and we bruk today…” she chanted. Additionally, the teachers also garnered support from the business community and others, which saw donation of several items. On Wednesday, the teachers started cooking providing eatables for the teachers who come out to voice their concerns.

In Linden, Region 10, day four of the protest action also saw an increased crowd compared to the previous days. Teachers took to the street in the mining town, holding placards and dressed in orange attire, while other teachers chanted through the streets, ‘Slippers on the ground and we ain’t back down”

Meanwhile, while joining the protest in Linden on Thursday, Kaieteur News understands that there were teachers all the way from interior villages of Region 10 such as Ituni and Kwakwani.