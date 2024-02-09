Digicel announces arrival of new fibre-optic cable

…as it launches anniversary promotion to make 17 persons millionaires

Kaieteur News – Digicel Guyana as part of its 17th anniversary celebration will soon launch its newest subsea fibre-optic cable called ‘Deep Blue One’ which recently arrived in Guyana, the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Deonarine Gopaul said.

Gopaul told reporters at a press conference held at Digicel’s Pegasus Corporate Suite office on Thursday that the cable will be going live at the end of April.

“All the capacity needs for data for Guyana as a country combined… we can accommodate the traffic for the next 25 to 30 years. So the future of Digicel Guyana is secured, the future of Guyana as a country is secured through Deep Blue One,” the CEO announced.

The CEO said too that with the new fibre-optic cable, customers will be provided with higher speeds of data. He explained that currently, the existing fibre covers Georgetown but the company is working to expand the company’s footprint to other areas.

The Digicel CEO thanked the company’s customers for their support over the last 17 years and assured that the service provided will only get better.

“We are successful because of our customers, we are successful because of your push back, because of your demand for quality service is what makes us better, so we want to say thank you very much to every single customer and partners that has made us this successful,” Gopaul said.

Meanwhile, the company is celebrating its 17th anniversary on February 14 and as part of its many activities to observe the milestone, the company launched its 17th anniversary promotion ‘‘17 millionaires in 17 days’.

Digicel’s Communications Manager, Gabriella Chapman told reporters that 17 lucky Digicel customers will be gifted $1M on each day of the promotion, starting today.

“All they have to do is top-up with $1000, every $1000 top-up gives them one entry into a draw. So the more $1000 they put into their phones, the more times their number would be in that draw to be pulled to be that millionaire for 17 days straight. So if they top up tomorrow (Friday) they are in the draw tomorrow and can be pulled,” Chapman explained.

The Communications Manager disclosed that in observance of its 17th anniversary, the company is offering customers 40% off selected Samsung Galaxy handsets at any Digicel store across the country.

Additionally, Chapman said that Digicel will spend $17 million this year on community projects. One of the projects, she identified is the rehabilitation of the Mahaica Girls’ Home, a home gifted by Digicel to the government.

Further, 17 families in need will receive hampers from Digicel, while 17 pets would be adopted from the Rosewood Foundation, which will also benefit from the telephone company. The company will also give back to 17 schools across Guyana.

Digicel thanked its customers for their support over the past 17 years.