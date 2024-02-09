BOSAI workers stumble on skeletal remains in bush

Kaieteur News – Workers at BOSAI on Tuesday afternoon stumbled on the skeletal remains of a human in a clump of bush around 16:00hr.

However the matter was only reported to the police on Thursday around 09:010hrs by Mr Wainewright Bethune, a 52-year-old Technical Services and Environmental Coordinator of BOSAI and of Mackenzie Linden. The man informed police that he overheard some workers, while on duty saying that a colleague went into the bushes to defecate and he saw “a skeleton”. Immediately he began his investigations and around 08:00hrs on Thursday, he contacted Mark Jeffrey, a contract worker, who confirmed seeing the skeletal remains and provided the location.

Police were called in and Detective Inspector DaSilva and other police ranks, in the company of Mr Bethune visited the scene at around 09:15hrs on Thursday. The skeletal remains were observed lying in a dried up drain, at the Tailing Pond situated at the North/Eastern end of the BOSAI compound. A few bones were missing from the lower limbs. The entire scene was photographed and processed. The skeletal remains were escorted to the Pensioner’s Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination, which is scheduled for Friday. Investigations are ongoing.