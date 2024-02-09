AAG to host Academy meet on February 10

Latest update February 9th, 2024 12:59 AM
Feb 09, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – The Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG), in collaboration with the National Sports Commission (NSC), will host an academy meet tomorrow, Saturday, February 10, from 10:00am at the Police Sports Club ground, Eve Leary.
According to a release from the AAG, teams are expected from Linden, New Amsterdam, West Berbice, East Bank and East Coast Demerara, along with Georgetown.
The meet caters to athletes age’s six to twelve, and the aim is to “steer them in the right direction,” the AAG explained.
Athletics is one of the 12 core sports identified to benefit from the National Sports Academy Programme.
Meanwhile, the AAG also informed that February 17 and 18 at the National Track and Field Facility, West Coast Demerara, will be the last trials to select the country’s team for the CARIFTA Games, which are set for March 30 – April 1 in Grenada.
Thus far Tianna Springer (400m & 200m), Athaleya Hinckson (100m), Duel Europe (Long Jump), Attoya Harvey (1500m & 800m), Kaidon Persaud (400m & 800m), Javon Roberts (800m), Ezekiel Newton (100m & 200m), Charissa December ( High Jump), Ryan Joseph (High Jump), and Jaheel Cornette (200m) have booked their spots.
