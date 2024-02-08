Latest update February 8th, 2024 12:59 AM

Woman fined $60K for smuggling cigarettes, lighter into Supreme Court for boyfriend 

Feb 08, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A 23-year-old woman, who appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, was fined $60,000 after she admitted to smuggling a pack of cigarettes for her boyfriend at the Supreme High Court, Georgetown, where he is facing a murder trial.

Melissa Cort

Melissa Cort made her first court appearance before Acting Chief Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, who read the charge to her. The magistrate related that Cort without the power and authority entered the Supreme Court, on Monday, with articles that being 20 cigarettes with one lighter for Patrick Smith, who is on trial before the court for the offence of murder.

The mother of two pleaded not guilty at the starting of the case, but then entered a guilty plea later on. The prosecutor related that on Monday at the Supreme Court, a rank was performing duties at the court’s lockup, when he encountered Cort, passing food for her boyfriend (Smith). Upon presenting herself to the rank, a search was conducted before the passing over of the food box. Notably, the food box contained chowmein, however, a further search by the rank revealed a hidden plastic below the food box which contained 20 cigarettes and a lighter. Cort was told of the offence committed, and cautioned. She was subsequently escorted to the narcotics branch, where she reportedly admitted that her boyfriend had instructed her to place the items in the said food box.

The accused was represented by Attorney-at-Law Stacy Goodings, who highlighted to the court, according to her client’s claim, is that she (Cort) was given the food to carry for Smith, and had no knowledge of the articles concealed inside of the food box. The lawyer also pleaded with the court for the consideration of bail, explaining that the accused is a single mother and has to provide for her children.

Notwithstanding the claims of the Attorney, the prosecutor was quick to object to bail. He said the accused tried to conceal the articles. The prosecution then asked a hypothetical question, which was, what would have happened, if those items in the charge were handed over to Smith?

In light of that, the probation officer also brought to light in the court room, that the woman (Cort) was well aware that it is not acceptable to hand over to prisoners such articles. Notably, Cort reportedly told the probation officer that she is very sorry for committing the offence that she is before the court for. The accused indicated to the officer, that she is pleading with the court to be lenient with her. To this end, the Magistrate then fined Cort $60,000.

 

 

 

