US$16M to construct river & sea defences at 28 locations

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Public Works is gearing up to spend approximately $4,127,900,000 (US$16M) this year to construct rip-rap sea and river defences at 28 areas along the country’s coastland.

In an advertisement seeking contractors to execute the works, the ministry stated that these structures would be constructed in lots and in Regions Two, Three, Four, Five, Six and Ten. Some of the works would be continuing from previous phases, while some are new. The areas identified in Region Two where rip-rap structures will be constructed are at Cullen community – $88.5 million, Abram Zuil community – $102.2 million, Aurora community – $103.3 million, and at La Resource/Marias Delight – $115.8 million.

In Region Three, structures are slated for Bendorff on the Wakenaam Island – $92.3 million, between Good Success and San Souci on the Wakenaam Island – $122.4 million, Maria’s Pleasure on Wakenaam Island – $153.7 million, Uniform on the Leguan Island – $127.4 million, Cane Grove on the Leguan Island – $120.4 million, Okum/ Retrieve on the Leguan Island – $110.1 million, Phoniex on the Leguan Island – $75.3 million, Uitvlugt/Stewartville on the West Coast of Demerara – $258.8 million, Anna Catherina/ Edinburg also on the West Coast of Demerara – $220.7 million, De Kinderen on the East Bank of Essequibo – $120.6 million, and at Stanleytown on the West Bank of Demerara – $190.8 million.

In Region Four, rip-rap sea and river defences are slated for Chapman’s Grove on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) – $222.3 million, and at Buxton, ECD – $155.8 million.

In Region Five, structures will be constructed between Bygeval and Belvedere at Mahaica – $447.1 million, between Belladrum and Washington on the West Coast of Berbice – $234.6 million, and between Fairfield and Manila at Mahaicony – $179.5 million. The ministry stated that in Region Five also, they would be constructing timber revetment structure along Mahaicony River dam – $104.6 million, and along Abary River dam – $47.7 million.

In Region Six rip-rap structures are for along Grant 1651 in Crabwood Creek, Corentyne – $118.7 million, No. 61 Village – $157.3 million, No.59 Village – $159.5 million, Springlands in Corriverton – $115.4 million, and at Line Path in Corentyne – $78.2 million.

Lastly, in Region 10, a river defence structure is for Wismar Market Front for $104.9 million.

As reported, it is well known that rising sea levels pose a severe threat to the country’s coastal plain and in response to this major climate change risk, the Government has embarked on a multi-faceted approach to developing coastal resistance.

At the presentation of this year’s budget, Senior Minister with the responsibility for Finance Dr. Ashni Singh had stated that in 2023, approximately $5.4 billion was expended to upgrade sea and river defences. This year, he mentioned, a sum of $6.9 billion is budgeted towards enhancing the resilience of sea defence structures.

To this end, Singh said works will commence on areas such as Bygeval, Cane Garden, Fairfield, Grove, La Resource, Springlands, Uitvlugt and the Leguan and Wakenaam Islands, just to name a few.