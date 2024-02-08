Twins wanted for robbery on supermarkets

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has issued wanted bulletins for two brothers in connection with robberies committed on several supermarkets, between December 4, 2024 and January 24, 2024.

Wanted are: 21-year-old Kevin Fredricks and Kellon Fredricks. The duo last known addresses are Onderneeming Sand Pit, Essequibo Coast and Tuschen East Bank Essequibo (EBE). The robberies were committed at the locations, Sand Hill Backdam, Cuyuni River and Windsor Castle and the Essequibo Coast. The commander of Region Two Khemraj Shivbaran, related to this publication that the duo has committed multiple armed robberies on a variety of supermarkets throughout the region. The police are asking if seen or anyone who has information about the whereabouts of the twins; please contact the police on; 225-6940, 225-8196, 226-7476, 225-2317, 227-1149 or the nearest police station.