Twins wanted for robbery on supermarkets

Latest update February 8th, 2024 12:59 AM
Feb 08, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) has issued wanted bulletins for two brothers in connection with robberies committed on several supermarkets, between December 4, 2024 and January 24, 2024.
Wanted are: 21-year-old Kevin Fredricks and Kellon Fredricks. The duo last known addresses are Onderneeming Sand Pit, Essequibo Coast and Tuschen East Bank Essequibo (EBE). The robberies were committed at the locations, Sand Hill Backdam, Cuyuni River and Windsor Castle and the Essequibo Coast. The commander of Region Two Khemraj Shivbaran, related to this publication that the duo has committed multiple armed robberies on a variety of supermarkets throughout the region. The police are asking if seen or anyone who has information about the whereabouts of the twins; please contact the police on; 225-6940, 225-8196, 226-7476, 225-2317, 227-1149 or the nearest police station.
The politicians pawning Guyana every week at the foreign Pawnshops.
Feb 08, 2024CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 1… Kaieteur Sports – Jason Mohammed stroked an unbeaten ton to help Trinidad and Tobago Red Force ease themselves into somewhat of a comfortable...
Feb 08, 2024
Feb 08, 2024
Feb 08, 2024
Feb 08, 2024
Feb 08, 2024
Kaieteur News – The President wants to see a Guyana lane in every supermarket in Guyana. He said that some incentive... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders (The writer is Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to the US and the OAS. He is also the current President... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]