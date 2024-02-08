Latest update February 8th, 2024 12:59 AM

Top COP Hicken continues to support ‘Grassroot Initiatives’

Feb 08, 2024 Sports

– With full sponsorship of Back Circle’ ongoing Football tournament

Kaieteur Sports – The Guyana Police Force Commissioner Mr. Clifton Hicken, a passionate advocate and champion of youth development, yesterday granted full sponsorship of the ongoing Georgetown vs the Rest Football tournament, currently being held at the Back-Circle tarmac in the East Ruimveldt community.

Top Cop Clifton Hicken, shares photo-op with members of the Back-Circle football team yesterday at COP office.

Additionally, the top Cop also outfitted the entire Back-Circle team with football gear for this competition and upcoming tournaments, following a simple presentation ceremony at his Eve Leary Office.

In his brief remarks, COP Hicken, encouraged the youth(s) to remain optimistic and encourage more gaming activities with the aim to restore community togetherness, minimize young gifted athletes’ idleness, and build partnerships with youths of all communities through sports, to foster a safer and more secure Guyana.

 

