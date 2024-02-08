Prison Officers’ quarters fire was electrical

– displaced officers get $1.8M donation from Credit Union

Kaieteur News – Victims of the fire that gutted the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) Bachelor’s Quarters last week at Parade Street in Kingston, Georgetown, are currently being relocated to the new staff accommodation at Lusignan permanently.

Additionally, the Prison Officers’ Co-operative Credit Union on Monday donated $1.8M to affected Prison Officers. The Service made the announcement on Wednesday in relation to the relocation via its social media page. Director of Prisons Nicklon Elliot in the statement said that, “alternative measures are also in place to address their personal needs. The affected officers will resume duty on Monday, February 12, 2024.”

The living quarters, which they are now being moved to has the capacity to accommodate 100 males and 50 female prison officers. The Prison Head who also happens to be Chairman of the Credit Union said that, “the Credit Union remained true to its commitment to practising its motto of ‘Caring and Sharing’” in whatever way possible, hence the immediate intervention.”

The money will contribute significantly in assisting the victims as some of them are still trying to come to grips with the incident and their losses as a result of the fire. The fire which was of electrical in origin last Friday destroyed the Guyana Prison Service’s (GPS) Bachelors’ Quarters located at Parade Street, Kingston, Georgetown displacing some 30 prison officers who occupied the building.

