Pottaya and Sealy all round performance lead Rose Hall Town Pepsi to quarterfinals victory over Guymine

BCB Diors Bits and Pieces Under23 tournament…

Kaieteur Sports – The RHTYSC Pepsi has advanced to the semi finals of the BCB Diors Bits and Pieces Under23 tournament. They defeated the stubborn Guymine Cricket Club team by 111 runs.

Playing at the Area H ground in steamy weather conditions, the home team won the toss and elected to take first strike. They last openers Romesh Bharat and Ramzan Koobir for 2 and 0 respectively to find themselves at 12 for two in the 3rd over. Skipper Jonathan Rampersaud and Berbice under15 player Kulmalchan Ramnarace then added 35 for the third wicket before Rampersaud was caught off the bowling of Keith Dennis for 17. National under17 vice captain Matthew Pottaya then stroked 5 delightful boundaries and three sixes in his top score of 66 and together with Tyrie Sealy added 84 for the 7th wicket after Ramnarace 18. Jeremy Sandia 2, fell to leave RHTYSC at 99 for 6 in the 12th over. Pottaya seemed unlucky to be given out caught behind for 66 but Sealy 58 received support from Lucas Arthur 17 and Raj Tika 10 to lead RHTYSC Pepsi to 250 allowed in 38.1 overs.

Bowling for a Guymine, De Jonge took two wickets for 37 runs, Seth 2 for 40 and Ricardo Henry 2 for 31.

Needing to score 251 runs from their allotted 40 overs, Guymine were restricted to 139 all out from 27.4 overs. Kwesi Stewart 34, De Jonge 25 Kevin Dennis 28 and Ricardo Henry 17 all batted well. Guymine were well placed at 101 for 2 in the 16th over with Stuart and De Jonge batting well, but then off the spinner had De Jonge brilliantly caught by the diving Ramzan Koobirat at long off.

Stewart was dismissed by Pottaya in the same over as Guymine slipped to 102 for four. Victory was achieved in the 28th over when Pottaya bowled Louise for 0. Pottaya took 5 or 18 from 5 overs and Sealy 3 for 9. Jonathan Rampersaud 1 for18 and Lucas Arthur 1 for 10 were the other wicket-takers for the home team.