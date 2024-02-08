Latest update February 8th, 2024 12:59 AM

MVP Dhanai ready for AJM Mash It Up T20 tournament

Feb 08, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur News – AJM Most Valuable all-rounder, Suresh Dhani, is eager to get going on Saturday February 24 in the AJM Mash It Up T20 tournament at Bush Lot Sports Complex, West Coast Berbice.

Suresh Dhanai with his player of the tournament cheque in December 2023.

Dhanai was the player of the tournament in the inaugural AJM Second Division T20 tournament, where he scored 281 runs across six games and picked up 18 wickets, including a hat-trick in the third-place playoffs.

“I must say the AJM Mash IT Up T20 Tournament will be another very exciting one. It is slated to be the settlement of all grievances from the previous AJM Tournament with the Defending Champions, Runner Ups, third and fourth place teams battling once again for supremacy. I can’t wait,” Dhanai said.

Dhani, who hails from East Canje, Berbice, played under lights in the previous encounter, and he described the event as a Caribbean Premier League-like atmosphere.

“The experience was one like no other in the Final and third place play-offs that was played on December 26, last year. The fans were treated to some very high standard and excitement in both matches. The third-place play-off ended with the home team, AJM Bush Lot United Sports Club winning that match by means of a hat-trick in the penultimate over.”

According to Dhanai, all the fans present were on their feet jumping and screaming at the top of their voices enjoying the moment.

“I would be looking to once again dominate and walk away with another Player of the tournament award. This would not be an easy task as the tournament comprises a lot of very talented, discipline, committed cricketers.”

Berbice senior cricketer Suresh Dhanai.

This edition of the AJM Mash It Up T20 tournament would be played for one day, and according to the all-rounder, Dhanai, this approach would be an even more exciting and breathtaking one.

“It must be noted that since the date the tournament was launched, I have started preparations to get myself for this huge tournament. Failing to prepare is preparing yourself to fail. These preparations would give me that extra push to keep my eyes on the Championship trophy this time round,” Dhanai explained.

The right-handed all-rounder who bowls brisk medium pace, is encouraging all cricket fans to be a part of this CPL-like atmosphere at the Bush Lot Sports Complex Ground on February 24.

Some of the country’s finest cricketers will battle for supremacy with over two million dollars in cash and prizes up for grabs. The top team will be rewarded one million dollars, while other clubs will also be rewarded.

Four teams in the West Berbice area will be on show, namely AJM defending T20 champions Cotton Tree Sports Club, D’Edward Sports Club, Achievers A and Bush Lot Sports Club. The day’s activity will commence at 09:00h and the final will be played under lights. There will be big screen, commentary and live scores at the venue with Crown Vibes International providing sounds.

This tournament will bring a CPL atmosphere, the organisers have promised. Cheerleaders will be on show, in addition to other side attractions.

AJM Enterprise aims to develop cricket in the West Berbice area and provide quality entertainment to the cricket-loving population.

Notable senior Berbice cricketers Seon Hetmyer, Leon Swamy and Dhanai, who tasted success in a recent tournament, and young Arif Khan, a Guyana Under-15 player who plies his trade for Cotton Tree, are expected to be on show.

This event is sponsored by AJM Enterprise and Jumbo Jet and powered by Banks DIH Limited.

 

 

