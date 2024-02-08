Man confesses to killing drinking buddy

Kaieteur News – A 22-year-old man was arrested and is currently in custody assisting with investigations after he reportedly confessed to killing his drinking buddy.

The deceased has been identified as Eutan George also called ‘Blacka’, a 27-year-old pork knocker of Big Creek Backdam North West District. He was found with a stab wound to his chest on Monday, shortly after they had left a shop in the Big Creek Backdam area. Investigations have revealed that both parties were known to each other and on Monday around 18:00hrs, they were seen apparently intoxicated, as they were consuming Guinness at a shop in the area.

George then left the shop and headed in the direction of his home. His drinking buddy left at the same time and was observed walking behind the victim. Sometime after the victim’s younger brother was headed to the shop and noticed his sibling, with what appeared to be a stab wound to the chest, lying face up. The man was unresponsive and motionless.

An alarm was raised, and the incident was reported to a senior resident in the area who in turn reached out to the Port Kaituma Police Station. Acting on the information relayed ranks arrested the suspect at his home. He was escorted to the Port Kaituma Police Station and placed into custody. The man has since reportedly confessed to committing the act and the suspected murder weapon was recovered based on the information he provided.

The deceased was then taken to the Port Kaituma Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival after a doctor on duty examined him. Currently, the body is at the said hospital, awaiting a post mortem examination.