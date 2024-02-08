Man charged for chopping duo to death over woman

Latest update February 8th, 2024 12:59 AM
Feb 08, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A man is now behind bars, after he was remanded on Tuesday, by Magistrate Peter Hugh, when he appeared at the Mibicuri Magistrate’s Court charged for brutally chopping two men to death over a female, on Friday last.
The suspect has been identified as Devon Stanley. He was not required to plea to the indictable charge, and was remanded to prison until February 22, 2024. Dead are Floyd Moore called ‘Kinga’, 51, and Quacy LaRose called ‘Bloodie Eye’, 34, both of Alness, Corentyne.
Reports are that Moore went to the home of an Ulverston, Corentyne cane harvester. His visit to the cane harvester’s home resulted in a confrontation over a female. The female was reportedly in a relationship with both men. Relatives of the deceased related that sometime around 23:00hrs on Friday, Moore entered the assailant’s home and confronted the latter over the woman who was also present at the scene. A squabble ensued and Moore reportedly chased after the assailant, who ran out of the house.
According to a resident, LaRose, who lived close by, attempted to pacify the situation by trying to “talk” Moore out of the fight. At the same time, the cane harvester returned to the scene with a cutlass and dealt Moore several chops to his upper body including his head and his neck. In photographs seen by this publication, Moore appeared to have been decapitated. LaRose’s cousin said the assailant confronted him [LaRose] and dealt him a stab to his body. The man also sustained a severe chop wound to one of his legs. The assailant later turned himself in and was immediately placed in police custody.
