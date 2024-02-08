Mahaicony Hospital gets $49M digital X-ray machine

Kaieteur News – The Mahaicony Cottage Hospital in Region Five is the latest hospital to benefit from a digital X-ray machine, through the Ministry of Health.

The state-of-the-art $49 million machine was on Tuesday commissioned by Health Minister, Dr. Frank Anthony along with several regional and health officials. Kaieteur News understands that the new machine is part of the ministry’s initiative to replace all analogue X-ray machines with cutting-edge digital devices aimed at enhancing service delivery.

In his brief remarks at the commissioning ceremony, Minister Anthony revealed that the rehabilitation of the X-ray room cost some $30 million, while the machine itself cost $49 million. He further emphasised that “with the type of equipment we now have, you will take the image and it would be stored digitally but if you need it to be enhanced, we can also enhance it with the equipment that you have. The other advantage is that the exposure of patients to radiation is far less, and the other great advantage is that we’re able to then send these images if needed to Georgetown Public Hospital, where you could have a second opinion by a radiologist.”

The minister had mentioned previously that this year, all analogue machines across the country will be replaced. “In 2020, we had these twenty-three analogue systems, by mid of this year all, twenty-three would have been changed to digital X-rays. We’ve already bought most of these X-ray machines, and it’s now retrofitting some of the spaces so that we can put them in place,” he said on Tuesday.

It was stated on Tuesday that the Fort Wellington Hospital in Region Five is also set to receive a digital machine soon, while upon completion of the Bath Regional Hospital, it is expected that it will have a digital X-ray machine along with a CT scan machine.

Meanwhile, Regional Health Officer (RHO), Dr. Theresa Sarju mentioned at the ceremony that the new machine will contribute to the region’s diagnostic capabilities, patient care improvement, and overall healthcare responsiveness.