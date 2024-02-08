Latest update February 8th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana Harpy Eagles vs. Trinidad & Tobago Red Force Day 1 – Mohammed century headlines opening day 

Feb 08, 2024

CWI Regional 4-Day Championships Round 1…

Kaieteur Sports – Jason Mohammed stroked an unbeaten ton to help Trinidad and Tobago Red Force ease themselves into somewhat of a comfortable position heading into Day 2 of the CWI Regional 4-Day Championships.

Jason Mohammed opened his account with an unbeaten century for the Red Force. 

Day one was stopped due to bad light, but by stumps the Red Force were placed solidly on 215-4 after 81.2 overs in their first innings. Mohammed, the former West Indies batsman, anchored the innings with 101 not out off 223 balls and 11 fours.

Mohammed, who batted almost the entire first day, found support from Tion Webster who was unfortunately dismissed for 49.

Guyana Harpy Eagles pacer Ronsford Beaton made early inroads as he ended with 2-39 while spinner Veerasammy Permaul closed his first day of operation with figures of 2-40.

After opener Vikash Mohan (20) retired hurt and opener Cephas Cooper (08) along with Amir Jangoo (27) both fell to Beaton early, it was Mohammed who led the fightback.

The 37 year-old Mohammed was the rock of the Red Force’s innings following the early loss of wickets. He carried his bat throughout lunch and tea, as he finally reached his milestone prior to the stoppage of the match due to bad light.

Action continues today from 10:00h.

Leeward Hurricanes vs West Indies Academy

Leewards 1st innings 137 all out (Jeremiah Louis 45) Joshua James (3-11), Ashmead Nedd (2-3), Johann Layne (2-18), Nyeem Young (2-52)

WIA 1st innings 60-2, Mbeki Joseph (30*) and Ackeem Auguste (15*)

 

