Govt inks pact for another terminal at CJIA

Kaieteur News – Two days after President Irfaan Ali announced that the Government of Guyana (GoG) has been working with two groups for the construction of a second terminal at the rehabilitated Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) – the government on Wednesday disclosed that two agreements were signed to that effect.

During the Private Sector Commission (PSC) Annual Corporate Dinner 2024 on Monday evening, President Ali disclosed that the government has received two proposals for the second terminal, one from a United Kingdom-based group, and the Puntacana Airport authorities in the Dominican Republic. While the head of state did not delve into any details about the proposals, he said that it is part of the government’s plan to create opportunities to make Guyana a tourism destination.

On Wednesday, in a press statement the airport announced the signing of a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Grupo Punta Cana, a leading airport developer and operator from the Dominican Republic. It was stated that the MoU signifies a significant step forward in CJIA’s expansion plans, aimed at increasing passenger capacity and enhancing the overall travel experience for visitors and residents alike.

The MoU outlines a collaborative effort to construct a new terminal building at CJIA, specifically designed to handle the growing influx of passengers. “This expansion is crucial to accommodate the anticipated surge in air travel demand within the coming years, driven by Guyana’s flourishing economy and tourism potential,” the airport said.

CJIA noted that the MoU marks the second major partnership the Government announced for the airport’s expansion. It was revealed that late last year, a similar MoU was signed with the Manchester Airport Group (MAG) a leading UK-group, to construct a second terminal and implement improved management practices for the airport facility.

It was noted that the Government continues to engage and leverage reputable airport developers with expertise in airport operations to streamline procedures, enhance efficiency, and elevate the quality of service provided to passengers. This collaborative approach aims to position CJIA as a regional leader in airport management and customer satisfaction.

The agreements aim to transform CJIA into a world-class airport capable of meeting the growing needs of Guyana’s air travel industry.

Moreover, this announcement is not the first mention of a second terminal for CJIA. In December 2021, this publication had reported CJIA’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ramesh Ghir, stating that a second terminal will be needed within the next ten years. Since then not much was heard about the second terminal until recent revelations by President Ali.

On Monday evening, President Ali in his address at the PSC dinner emphasised the transformative potential of tourism for Guyana, highlighting the country’s increased visibility on the global stage. He said, “Our country was very little known. We did not have a natural pull factor into the country. Today, we have a natural pull factor. We have investors from all over the world coming in. The country is on every newspaper headline, every magazine headline. It is in every major newscast headline.”

As such, Ali underscored the importance of leveraging this momentum to attract investors and capitalise on emerging opportunities in the tourism sector. “Now, the type of tourism that goes to Punta Cana is the high-end, high-quality, high-priced tourism. (People) can easily go there with a jet, pick up the jet after four days, come here, but where do you take them? They are not coming here for an urban setting. They are coming here for something that is different. If you look at the cost for a room in Glamping in Costa Rica, and also Punta Cana, you will understand what I’m talking about,” President Ali told the gathering.

Notably, while President Ali spoke extensively about Guyana becoming a tourism destination – the country has been placed in the limelight owed to its abundant petroleum resources. Guyana began producing oil in December 2019. Regarding CJIA’s modernisation, the government allocated $1.1 billion for ongoing efforts this year. Vice President (VP) Bharrat Jagdeo recently blamed the previous APNU+AFC Coalition Government for turning the US$150 million endeavour into a “rehab project.” Despite completion of the US$150 million contract, the government has increased spending to modernise the airport, albeit falling below international standards and expectations.