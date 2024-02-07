Who will it be?

Latest update February 7th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur Sports – Judging from the upsets and surprises being witnessed in the ongoing street football which is being played at Back Circle in East Ruimveldt, the upcoming Mash Cup slated to be staged on February 18, at the National Park, is shaping up to be an explosive showdown for the title.
With prize monies more than $1million up for grabs, the talk in all the participating communities is one of excitement and anticipation so already fans are being assured of a high quality of football, while the battle for the ultimate prize is well and truly on.
The winning team will cart off $500,000 and trophy, while second, third and fourth place runners-up will take home $250,000, $150,000 and $100,000 along with trophies respectively.
The recent performances of some of the new teams in the format have been so impressive that many pundits have agreed that at this point there seems to be no clear-cut favourite since all teams are exhibiting fine form ahead of the big one-day event.
Defending champion Back Circle knows fully well that they will have to be in top form to retain the title, while teams such as Sparta Boss, Gold is Money, North East La Penitence, Bent Street and Festival City, undoubtedly some of the more established teams, will have to be in similar form to stave off the new upstarts.
Teams such as LA Ballers, Team Cruel, Ballerz Empire, California Square and Lodge All Stars are all loaded with players skillful enough to spring upsets.
The format has become so exciting and must see that promoters and organisers are being bombarded with requests from teams as far as Bartica and other outlying areas for invitation to participate.
Organiser Edison Jefford said it is becoming increasing difficult to turn down the request of some teams but reminded that because of the rising costs of hosting the event he has had to be truthful to some of the teams and apologise for the disappointment of them not being able to make the cut.
“I’ve had to tell some teams that we cannot accommodate them this time around and the mere fact that I’ve had to say so to them is truthfully disappointing, but just the reality,” Jefford said.
Meanwhile, the fixtures have been released and they are as follows: Back Circle vs. Family; California Square vs. Agricola; Gold is Money vs. Lodge All Stars; Stabroek Ballers vs. Ballerz Empire; Sparta Boss vs. Unstoppable; Festival City vs. LA Ballers; Bent Street vs. Team Cruel and North East La Penitence vs. Team Xtreme.
