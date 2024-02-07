Teams busy preparing for next month’s showpiece

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition…

Kaieteur Sports – Thirty-two teams, eight nights and bragging rights will be the showpiece of street style football when the Georgetown Zone of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Competition kicks off on March 15, at the historic National Park.

The other playing days are March 16, 17, 22, 23, 24 and 30 with the final set for the 31st.

Recognised as the most celebrated tournament in the street-style format, teams have been expressing excitement at the prospect of the event returning after a short hiatus due to circumstances beyond the Organisers control.

The competition, which has a long history of success, will once target talent in the respective communities across the Georgetown environ and fans and players are getting ready to support the tournament through their attendance and participation respectively.

As usual the Organisers have agreed to exempt 16 teams with automatic qualification, while a number of teams have expressed their desire to participate in a qualifying round which will be used to select the other sixteen teams to join those with automatic berths.

Up to press time the Organisers have been inundated with calls requesting entry forms for the qualification process.

Entry forms can be obtained at Colours Boutique on Robb Street and De Grill Jerk bar on South Road and Cummings Streets where boxes are also stationed for entrants to deposit their team’s name and list of players.

Meanwhile, brand executive Lee Baptiste said that this year’s zone opener will enjoy unprecedented media exposure, assuring that all platforms will be used to promote the event.

“We are quite aware of the popularity of the event and because of its unfortunate absence for some time, players and fan experience are top priorities for us so very shortly we will be rolling out our plans to sensitize communities, where these teams will come from, about all the information pertaining to the tournament,” he said.

Defending champions Gold is Money will be aiming to secure their third consecutive title, an accolade if they achieve it will make them the first team to do so, while the most successful team in the tournament’s history Sparta Boss’s inspiration must be to stop them in their quest of accomplishing such a feat.

Among the other favoured teams slated to compete are Back Circle, Bent Street, Sophia, North East La Penitence, Stabroek Ballers and Albouystown.

Over $1.5million in prize monies and trophies are up for grabs, while the winner is guaranteed a spot in the national final.