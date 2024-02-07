Phagwah horseracing set for March 17

Kaieteur Sports – Horseracing action will return to the Kennard’s Memorial Turf Club (KMTC), Bush Lot, East Berbice, on Sunday March 17.

Six races are on the provisional Phagwah race programme with the feature race being the C1 & Lower one mile race. The top horse will be rewarded one million dollars.

Other races on the card includes G1 and Lower, J&K Class, and three-year-old Guyana bred horses; which will all run at a distance of six furlong.

The L Class Open and L Non winner races which will run at five furlong, concludes the provisional programme for the Phagwah meet.

These races will run under the rules of the Guyana Horse Racing Authority.

In the event that there are less than five horses entered for any event, the club reserves the right to cancel or reframe the said event or reduce the prize money after consulting with the horse’s owners.

Owners of horses must pay at least $5,000 for each horse at the point of entry. If not paid the horses names would not appear on the official programme and the horse would not be permitted to run.

Five horses to start before a third prize is paid. Seven horses to start before a fourth prize is to be paid.

If only four horses start, the prize money will be reduced by 25%. If only three horses start, the prize money will be reduced by 40%. No late Entry will be accepted. Horses can be entered by contacting members of the KMTC.