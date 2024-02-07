Latest update February 7th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Petra Organisation launches 10th Edition of Milo U18 School's tournament

Feb 07, 2024 Sports

Kaieteur Sports – The 10th Edition of the Milo Schools Under-18 (Boys) Football tournament was officially launched yesterday at the Massy Distribution, D4 Starlite Square location on the East Coast of Demerara. The event saw Massy Distribution, operating under the Nestle Brand (Milo), contributing G$4,000,000 to Petra Organisation to support the 2024 school’s competition.

Scheduled to kick off on February 18th at the National Insurance Scheme (NIS) and Ministry of Education (MoE) grounds, the tournament will showcase 24 schools from regions 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, and 10.

Co-directors of Petra, Troy Mendonca and Marlan Cole, GFF Director of Competition Dion Inniss, MoE Administrator in charge of Allied Arts Unit, Nicholas Fraser, and Nestle’s Senior Business Manager Teisha Milner, among others, were present at the launch.

Mendonca explained that some teams would receive automatic berths, while others would engage in playoffs fixtures to qualify. The tournament will feature six groups under a round-robin format, with the four third-place teams advancing to the round of 16.

Financial incentives await the top finishers, with $300,000, $200,000, $150,000, and $75,000 awarded to the first, second, third, and fourth place, respectively, designed to be used in any school project. Trophies and incentives will also be presented to the most outstanding player, the top goal-scorer, and the goalkeeper with the most saves.

Reflecting on the previous edition, Chase’s Academic Foundation School emerged as the winner, followed by Bartica and Carmel in second and third places. These tournaments provide schools with an opportunity to enhance their skills, gain more playing time, and establish a strong football foundation for national programmes. The top finishers will also feature in Petra’s year-end Goodwill International Series.

During his address, Mendonca also highlighted the significance of the competition, stating, “This competition gives our boys the opportunity to showcase their talents and to compete at a higher level.” He commended the inclusion of the Santa Rosa school team last year, adding value to the competition. Mendonca acknowledged Marti De Souza, Deputy Chief Education Officer of MoE, for his tireless efforts in assisting Petra in organising teams from hinterland areas.

Meanwhile, Nestle’s Senior Business Manager, Teisha Milner, expressed enthusiasm for the 2024 tournament launch, emphasizing Massy Distribution’s commitment to youth and sports development. Milo, under the tagline “Energy to Go Further,” aims to elevate school football to new heights. This year’s competition is organised by Petra Organisation under the theme “Violence in Schools.”

