Patrick Rooplall slams 172 to fire Caribbean Cricket Club to ESCL Over-40 Championship

Kaieteur Sports – Pugnacious opening batsman Patrick Rooplall slammed a flamboyant 172 to pilot Caribbean Cricket Club to a commanding, 112-run win over Hibernia Strikers in the final of the Essequibo Softball Cricket League (ESCL) Over-40, T20 competition on Sunday at the Reliance Sports Ground, Essequibo Coast, Region 2 (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

Caribbean Cricket Club won the toss and opted to bat with the right-handed Rooplall hammering 14 sixes and seven fours as his team amassed a formidable 285-3 from the allotted 20-overs.

Hibernia Strikers, in reply, only reached 173-9 when things formalized.

Rooplall got support from the inform Eshwar Singh with 53, while Ganesh Mangal stroked 43.

For Hibernia Strikers, Rody Spencer made 44 and former Guyana youth player Latchman Rohit chipped in with 20.

Jamuna Persaud claimed 3-24 from his maximum four overs delivering for the victorious side while Yaseer Mohammed backed him up nicely with 2-31 (4).

Rooplall was named player-of-the-match for his pulsating knock. He received a trophy.

The winning side took home $75,000 and a trophy while Hibernia Strikers carted off a trophy and $25,000. A trophy each was given to the best batsman with the most runs, most wickets and Most Valuable player of the Tournament.

The eight-team tournament, which got cracking late last year, was sponsored by Bhiska Taxi Service.

According to Chairman of the ESCL Wakeel Layne, a new tournament is slated to begin soon.

On Sunday, he thanked Bhiska Taxi Service for coming on board and all the teams for their participation.