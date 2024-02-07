Latest update February 7th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Over 180 Cotton Tree residents receive land titles after waiting for decades 

Feb 07, 2024 News

His Excellency, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali hands over a land title to a resident as the Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall, SC and another official watches over the process

His Excellency, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali hands over a land title to a resident as the Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall, SC and another official watches over the process

Kaieteur News – Over 180 residents of Cotton Tree, West Coast Berbice (Region Five) received Certificates of Title, solidifying their legal ownership of lands they have occupied for decades, passed down through generations.

The land title documents were handed over by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, along with Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Mohabir Anil Nandlall, SC, at a simple ceremony at the Cotton Tree community centre ground. President Ali highlighted the ongoing effort by the government to complete more than 4,000 titles for residents in Cotton Tree and its surrounding areas. Notably, President Ali emphasised that the entire cost of this extensive process, exceeding $100 million, has been fully covered by the government.

Acknowledging challenges faced in the process, President Ali assured the community that the government is actively working to address the shortage of land court judges. He announced that the government is examining the possibility of engaging temporary judges to collaborate with the judiciary, implementing a mechanism to expedite the processing of all remaining land titles within the next six months. The government will find the resources to finance this mechanism so that we can expedite this,” he underscored.

Furthermore, President Ali stated that the Attorney General will be examining the existing backlog within the land court system to extend the established mechanism to residents who are eagerly awaiting judgements at the land court. He said the Attorney General will be examining the backlog in the land court system so that this mechanism can be extended to the residents.

The president underscored the significance of land ownership, emphasising its impact on economic and financial empowerment. “This process will allow the empowerment for families, the ability for wealth creation and build prosperity for families,” he said. This initiative is part of the government’s national land regularisation programme spearheaded by the Ministry of Legal Affairs in conjunction with the Office of the President and the Guyana Lands and Survey Commission.

Meanwhile, several areas are being regularised under the Ministry of Housing and Water. President Ali said ongoing efforts are in progress to regularise all outstanding areas in Region Five within the next eight weeks. This includes areas such as Shieldstown and Bushlot, where 166 households are slated to receive their titles. This now allows for a swift and smooth operation in the expansion of the infrastructure in your communities,” he said, stating that more than $3 billion is being invested in infrastructure in areas such as Sheildstown, Balthyock and Burma.

Meanwhile, highlighting the arduous nature of the regularisation process, the Attorney General explained that the land titling process, which commenced in 2011, was halted during the tenure of the coalition government. However, the initiative recommenced under the current administration led by President Ali, reaching the pivotal point where individuals can now obtain their land titles. As part of the national land regularization programme, the Attorney general said that in addition to the 3000 persons to get land titles in Cotton Tree, an ongoing effort in No. 46 village is set to grant titles to over 300 families, Mon Choisi, 300 families, Everton 320 families, Number 5 (Zeelust Village) 400 families, and over 300 families in Number 7 village.

In Bath Settlement, more than 60 titles have been distributed to sugar workers, following agreements of sale from GUYSUCO spanning nearly three decades. The initiative extends to Enterprise on the East Coast Demerara, where several individuals have received titles.

Moreover, in De Kendren, West Coast Demerara, 60 titles were awarded to sugar workers. Through a collaboration with the Guyana Lands and Survey Commission (GLSC) and the Ministry of Housing and Water, efforts are underway to facilitate the issuance of 450 titles to families in Ann’s Grove and Dutchfore villages. (DPI)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Jan 29th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Teachers fighting for a living in an oil rich country.

 

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Woeful Windies suffer eight-wicket thrashing as Australia completes series sweep

Woeful Windies suffer eight-wicket thrashing as Australia completes...

Feb 07, 2024

SportsMax – West Indies suffered a white-wash in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Australia, after another woeful batting performance saw the Caribbean side slump to...
Read More
Petra Organisation launches 10th Edition of Milo U18 School’s tournament

Petra Organisation launches 10th Edition of Milo...

Feb 07, 2024

Eagles Assistant Coach Nedd says team upbeat, confident ahead of opening match today versus Red Force

Eagles Assistant Coach Nedd says team upbeat,...

Feb 07, 2024

Cricket Zone USA ropes in Adrian Hetmyer as E4 brand ambassador

Cricket Zone USA ropes in Adrian Hetmyer as E4...

Feb 07, 2024

Minister Ramson meets with Petterson-Grifith ahead of Sheffield24 participation

Minister Ramson meets with Petterson-Grifith...

Feb 07, 2024

Patrick Rooplall slams 172 to fire Caribbean Cricket Club to ESCL Over-40 Championship

Patrick Rooplall slams 172 to fire Caribbean...

Feb 07, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]