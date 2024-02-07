Minister Ramson meets with Petterson-Grifith ahead of Sheffield24 participation

Latest update February 7th, 2024 12:59 AM
Feb 07, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports – Ahead of his historical participation at the Sheffield 2024 Powerlifting Championship, a joint project between the InternationalPowerlifting Federation and SBD to showcase the stars in the sport, Guyana’s Carlos Petterson-Grifith and his team paid a courtesy call on Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr., Monday.
Minister Ramson welcomed Petterson-Grifith who qualified for the event as the top athlete in the 93kg category in South America at the 2023 edition of the World Classic Open Championships held in Malta, wished him every success, and encouraged him to enjoy the competition.
“On behalf of the Ministry and by extension the government of Guyana, we want to wish you the best as you go out there to represent yourself and the nation at a competition that features the best 12 male and female athletes in the world. You have worked hard, trained hard showing admirable discipline in following your training routine, so it’s now time to show the world what you’re made of, enjoy every moment of the competition.”
Sheffield24 is a high-profile event with the largest prize fund in powerlifting history.The event will build on the success of last year’s inaugural Sheffield championships, bringing together 12 men and 12 women to battle it out for world records and the title of champion of champions.
Petterson-Grifith thanked Minister Ramson for his, the Ministry, and the Government’s continued support of him, and the sport.
Also present at yesterday’s engagement were Petterson-Grifith’s Coach and Assistant Dexter Jones and Jamie McDonald, Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation President Franklin Wilson, and Peterson-Grifith’s sister, Nicola Searles. The competition is set for Saturday 10th February at the Sheffield City Hall, Barker’s Pool, Sheffield, United Kingdom.
Additionally, Sheffield was created to showcase the stars of the sport and offer a platform to breakrecords. The allocation of the prize fund supports this vision: Total prize fund: £445,000; Potential maximum an individual athlete can win: £45,000; World records on squat, bench press, deadlift, and total: £5,000.
