Latest update February 7th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Labour Ministry probing death of man pinned by excavator at Guyana Shield Resources

Feb 07, 2024 News

  The Ministry of Labour is probing the death of a man who was killed on Sunday after being pinned by an excavator while working at Guyana Shield Resources Incorporated, Dora, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The dead man, an excavator operator, was identified as Lennox McPherson of Cinderella City, Linden.

Investigations so far revealed that McPherson was pinned by a Doosan Excavator Bucket, against the tracks of another excavator just outside of a sandpit at Dora, EBD.

The Ministry of labour said that an investigation was immediately launched when the Ministry’s Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Department received information about the incident.

The investigation led by senior OSH officer, Darwin Bourne, began with an inspection of the accident site and meetings with the employer, Hilbert Shields, and staff.

Meanwhile, Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton while extending his sympathy to McPherson’s family, expressed concerns about the lack of good workplace safety and health practices at work sites.

Investigations are ongoing.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | Jan 29th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Teachers fighting for a living in an oil rich country.

 

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Woeful Windies suffer eight-wicket thrashing as Australia completes series sweep

Woeful Windies suffer eight-wicket thrashing as Australia completes...

Feb 07, 2024

SportsMax – West Indies suffered a white-wash in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against Australia, after another woeful batting performance saw the Caribbean side slump to...
Read More
Petra Organisation launches 10th Edition of Milo U18 School’s tournament

Petra Organisation launches 10th Edition of Milo...

Feb 07, 2024

Eagles Assistant Coach Nedd says team upbeat, confident ahead of opening match today versus Red Force

Eagles Assistant Coach Nedd says team upbeat,...

Feb 07, 2024

Cricket Zone USA ropes in Adrian Hetmyer as E4 brand ambassador

Cricket Zone USA ropes in Adrian Hetmyer as E4...

Feb 07, 2024

Minister Ramson meets with Petterson-Grifith ahead of Sheffield24 participation

Minister Ramson meets with Petterson-Grifith...

Feb 07, 2024

Patrick Rooplall slams 172 to fire Caribbean Cricket Club to ESCL Over-40 Championship

Patrick Rooplall slams 172 to fire Caribbean...

Feb 07, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]