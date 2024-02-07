Labour Ministry probing death of man pinned by excavator at Guyana Shield Resources

The Ministry of Labour is probing the death of a man who was killed on Sunday after being pinned by an excavator while working at Guyana Shield Resources Incorporated, Dora, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The dead man, an excavator operator, was identified as Lennox McPherson of Cinderella City, Linden.

Investigations so far revealed that McPherson was pinned by a Doosan Excavator Bucket, against the tracks of another excavator just outside of a sandpit at Dora, EBD.

The Ministry of labour said that an investigation was immediately launched when the Ministry’s Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Department received information about the incident.

The investigation led by senior OSH officer, Darwin Bourne, began with an inspection of the accident site and meetings with the employer, Hilbert Shields, and staff.

Meanwhile, Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton while extending his sympathy to McPherson’s family, expressed concerns about the lack of good workplace safety and health practices at work sites.

Investigations are ongoing.