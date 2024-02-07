‘It’s our bread and butter’

…teachers rubbish Govt. claims that strike for better salaries is political

By Rehanna Ramsay

Kaieteur News – While the Guyana Teachers Union (GTU) led strike action has been deemed political and unwarranted by the Ministry of Education and other state operatives, teachers on the protest line on Tuesday rejected this notion asserting that the action has more to do with their bread and butter.

On Tuesday teachers intensified their strike action across the various regions and the GTU shared images and videos via its Facebook page of hundreds of teachers taking to the streets in Region One, Two, Three, Four, Six, and Ten demanding better wages and working conditions through collective bargaining.

In Region Three, scores of teachers stood in front the Regional Education Office (REO) at Plantain Walk West Bank Demerara with umbrellas and placards demanding that the Government engage the GTU on matters that pertain to their livelihoods. Devika Sugrim stated emphatically that she was protesting for her rights and was not strong-armed by the GTU to be out on the streets.

“I would like to make it clear to the public, the President, and the Minister of Education that nobody is bullying me or any of the teachers to be here to join this protest or strike. I was never coerced by anyone to do anything. This doesn’t have anything to do with politics. This has to do with our bread and butter!”

“Mr. President you need to come and listen to the cries of teachers. A lot of things are happening to teachers and that is why we are here,” she added.

Ms. Paul a retired teacher who was on the protest line on Tuesday explained that their many issues that teachers continue to face without any redress from the Ministry of Education. “For instance, they need to revive the formula they use to calculate gratuity. I retired after more than 20 years and all they gave me was $ 2 million and even a proper pension and I dedicated my life to this profession. It’s an injustice we have been receiving at the hands of the Ministry of Education all this time.”

Alicia Mangru shared that she is a trained and qualified teacher who completed her degree at the University of Guyana but is unable to get a promotion. “It has been more than two years now since I applied to be on the list of seniors and can’t get it. But you know what is funny the same Ministry of Education encourages teachers to qualify themselves and then when we do, it is not reflected on our salary scale. For you to get a promotion, you probably have to ask to be transferred to another school. It is frustrating and highly disrespectful,” the teacher explained.

Shauna Evelyn noted that she would rather be in her classroom working but the issues are too pressing to be ignored. “This is not about politics. Teachers are affected. We want to live and not just survive. In addition to us needing a proper raise in salary, our working conditions need to be addressed. The toilet facilities in some schools are in such a poor state that it could trigger a health crisis,” she said.

Samantha Allicock, another teacher opined that the government is seeking to devalue teachers. “Teachers are the most important public servants; we have to produce doctors, lawyers, nurses, ministers, and presidents. We are the chief stone in nation-building and the government should pay us as such.”

She noted that “teachers have been keeping their mouths shut and bearing up but now we are joining with our union to cry shame at the Ministry of Education for refusing to meet the Union to meet address our concerns, three years and counting.” “If they talk to the GTU like how they talk to GAWU, we will go home,” another teacher was heard saying. She noted that the government is quick to politicise their actions when they are the ones that have refused to engage with the GTU. “If it was GAWU, a friend of the Government they would have quickly found a way to meet their demands,” she said.

Protest continues

In Georgetown, hundreds of teachers stood on Brickdam in front of the Minister of Education’s office. The teachers there demanded an apology from the Minister, claiming that she accused them of misusing the funds given to purchase school supplies. “Priya’s eye pass teachers…We don’t thief. We want our money!” the crowd shouted as vehicles at intervals honked their horns in support of their chants.

The GTU representatives and civil society members also joined the protest line. President of Guyana Trades Union Congress, Norris Witter noted that support of civil society is necessary for teachers. “They are playing the race card with the hope of alienating some teachers but the Union, not the teachers should back down.” According to Witter, the stance taken by the Ministry to stop remittances of the Union dues is nothing but wickedness. “It is devilish it makes Satan appear to be an angel! The union will have to advise on the way forward but as it stands, they will not back down until teachers are given what they rightfully deserve,” he said.